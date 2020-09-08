E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Magicians conjure up exciting new balloon modelling business

PUBLISHED: 19:00 08 September 2020

Steff Evans and Olly Graham have set up a new balloon business Picture: DON'T POP ME NOW

Steff Evans and Olly Graham have set up a new balloon business Picture: DON'T POP ME NOW

Archant

A pair of magicians have pulled a rabbit out the hat by launching a brand new business after they lost all their work overnight.

One of the pair's birthday creations Picture: DON'T POP ME NOWOne of the pair's birthday creations Picture: DON'T POP ME NOW

Woodbridge-based entertainers Steff Evans and Olly Graham had a full diary of events booked before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out their schedule, leaving them struggling to pay their mortgage and household bills.

The pair refused to be deflated for long and have now launched balloon-decor company Don’t Pop Me Now.

The company creates everything from arches to animals and princesses out of balloons.

Mr Graham said: “We were well-established and successful but absolutely nothing could have prepared us for what happened with coronavirus.

A special number three created by Don't Pop Me Now Picture: DON'T POP ME NOWA special number three created by Don't Pop Me Now Picture: DON'T POP ME NOW

“As soon as lockdown was announced, all of our work died instantly.

You may also want to watch:

“Phones were going crazy cancelling everything and almost overnight we went from having a jam-packed diary to nothing on the horizon at all.

“As full-time professionals in the entertainment business, neither of us had anything to fall back on.”

Mr Graham, better known on the party circuit as Magic Olly, has decades of experience making balloon animals while Ms Evans, also known as Steff and Nonsense, is a bubbleologist - creating unique party experiences with bubbles and with visits from her puppet Nonsense.

Ms Evans said: “We were asked to provide a few balloons to jazz up the living room of a friend for her birthday and that’s when we had the idea.

“Just because people cannot have big parties or events doesn’t mean they don’t want to mark special occasions, decorate venues or create a magical or memorable experience for someone and balloons are a great way to add colour and beauty and to get a wow factor.”

The pair have taken out one of the government’s business loans to pay for a new van and equipment to get the business started – with the investment already paying off.

Ms Evans said: “We now have a whole load of bookings for balloon arches for weddings, gender reveal balloons for baby showers, balloon bouquets and huge numbers to mark special birthdays.”

Ms Evans is also providing bubble equipment to people so they can learn to create their own bubble shows in back gardens.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kesgrave community unites in support of families after school boy shooting

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School hit by coronavirus outbreak will not fully re-open for two weeks - as 50 staff tested

Samuel Ward Academy, where a coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 120 pupils self-isolating Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Detectives get 12 extra hours to quiz teenager suspected of shooting boy, 15

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I felt so alone’ - brave mum speaks out one year after suicide attempt

Hedydd Davis lives in Stowmarket with her husband and two children. Picture: HEDYDD DAVIS

New priests and deacons will serve communities right across Suffolk

Amy Key was ordained to seve as a priest at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY