Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

‘Bogus’ job adverts cause confusion in Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 05:24 05 April 2019

Woodbridge business owners have been left frustrated by the job adverts Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Woodbridge business owners have been left frustrated by the job adverts Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Copyright 2009

Business owners in Woodbridge have been left frustrated after fake job posts were made to the website, Indeed.

Jules Button said the experience had been upsetting for businesses and job hunters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJules Button said the experience had been upsetting for businesses and job hunters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Posts were made to the recruitment website Indeed which appeared to advertise roles at a number of businesses in the town, including the book shop the Woodbridge Emporium.

An advert for the Woodbridge Emporium shop suggested a shop manager role was available.

But on closer inspection, it became clear that the poster is for an Oxfam store in the town and is completely unrelated to the emporium.

Jules Button, from the Woodbridge Emporium, said: “It’s not only us that upset but also the people looking for jobs.

“We had people coming in, thinking there was a job. When they found out there wasn’t, it’s another rejection.”

Another listing, this time for a flower shop in the town, also appears to advertise a role that doesn’t exist.

Instead of showing a poster of a job advertisement, a picture shows a vacancy sign for a nearby hotel.

In other examples, job adverts reportedly suggest people apply in store even when it isn’t possible, with job-hunters also said to be pointed to incorrect websites for applications.

All the listings came from Indeed’s Job Spotter app, which encourages people to upload postings they see that aren’t online.

Users then get paid through Amazon cards for their work.

A spokesman for Indeed said that the spotter posts are reviewed and vetted by a dedicated team.

He said that investigations were underway into how the Woodbridge posts came to be on the website.

“Job Spotter was launched last year in an effort to get all offline jobs online and we needed a community of people to help us with that goal,” the spokesman said.

“We reward them with gift cards for helping us with our mission.

“We take complaints very seriously and apologise for any inconvenience experienced in this instance.

“We have strict policies in place and are investigating the circumstances around these postings.

“Users deliberately posting with clear malicious intent will be banned from the app.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s so scary’ – Decline in Suffolk children vaccinated for deadly diseases

The number of children to get the MMR vaccine in Suffolk is falling year on year Picture: EA HEALTH

‘Bogus’ job adverts cause confusion in Woodbridge

Woodbridge business owners have been left frustrated by the job adverts Picture: KATY SANDALLS

7 days out in Suffolk to enjoy this summer

Families and friends all enjoyed the live music and other entertainment, such as face painting, that was available at Jimmy's Festival. Picture: JAMES AGER

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stunning Ipswich Witches draw first blood in local derby with big win over King’s Lynn

From the inside, David Bellego, Erik Riss, Chris Harris and Robert Lambert hit the first turn in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists