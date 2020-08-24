E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New wellbeing shop opens up to meet demand for natural health products

PUBLISHED: 16:25 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 24 August 2020

New shop Woodbridge Wellbeing has opened in Elmhurst Walk Picture: JULES BUTTON

New shop Woodbridge Wellbeing has opened in Elmhurst Walk Picture: JULES BUTTON

JULES BUTTON

A new shop has opened in Woodbridge town centre, offering natural health, organic, vegan and eco products.

Jules Button, community leader who runs Woodbridge Emporium bookshop and the new Woodbridge Wellbeing store Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJules Button, community leader who runs Woodbridge Emporium bookshop and the new Woodbridge Wellbeing store Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jules Button has opened Woodbridge Wellbeing in Elmhurst Walk, next to her Woodbridge Emporium bookshop in The Thoroughfare.

“The first day on Saturday was really good, and we had lots of support,” she said.

The shop stocks a wide range of products including vitamins and herbs, CBD oils and bodycare, essential oils, crystals and incense, as well as jewellery and gifts.

It also stocks eco and zero waste products, including household items such as a glue which does not contain any animal products or plastic, and coconut scourers.

Customers at the new Woodbridge Wellbeing shop, which has opened in Elmhurst Walk Picture: JULES BUTTONCustomers at the new Woodbridge Wellbeing shop, which has opened in Elmhurst Walk Picture: JULES BUTTON

“It’s a shop for your mind, body and soul, and your house!” Jules said. She added that 98% of their products are vegan.

During lockdown, Woodbridge Emporium, which stocks fine teas as well as books, took orders via its website to keep serving its customers. Jules did live videos online to reach out to customers and give them support.

At that time, she noticed an interest in health and wellness growing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a lot of people buying wellness books, and they wanted the wellness products to go with them, such as supplements and essential oils, and bath products to help them relax,” she said.

As well as caring for physical and mental health, she also noticed a growing interest in eco issues and products.

“I think a lot of people took the time during lockdown to re-evaluate their lives,” she added.

Jules, who has owned a health shop in the past, decided to convert an area at the side of the bookshop, including store rooms which were not being fully used, and open the new shop.

The two shops have their own separate entrances and counters, but there is a link from one to the other to make it easy for customers to visit both.

At the end of September, Woodbridge Wellbeing will also open a new room to offer consultations and therapies.

Jules herself is a Weleda Wellbeing Advisor, and a reflexologist, aromatherapist and hypnotherapist. Therapies will also be available from an ayurvedic consultant and reiki practitioner, and possibly a massage therapist.

For details about the new shop, visit @WoodbridgeWellbeing on Facebook.

'Likely' that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight's BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

'Exhausted' Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East of England's schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

'He's certainly got a chance' - Lambert on Drinan's future at Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s future at Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

