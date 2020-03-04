E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thriving family business announces move to larger store

PUBLISHED: 16:44 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 04 March 2020

Debby and Daren Cloud, owners of the Wool Baa, are moving into the old Post Office building Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A family wool and knitting business that has quickly become a thriving community hub has announced it is moving to a new, larger store - less than three years after opening.

The Wool Baa, in Hamilton Road in Felixstowe, is set to move into the old Post Office building in the town centre in the coming months.

Store owners, husband and wife duo Daren and Debby Cloud, had been in negotiations to purchase the vacant building for nearly two years - and are thrilled to now be able to expand their business.

Mr Cloud said: "We have been busy since we opened and realised we needed more space.

"We are hoping that in eight to ten weeks' time we will be set up in the Post Office. "In this new building, we will be able to hold nearly double the amount of people."

The Wool Baa originally opened its doors in July 2017, fulfilling a life-long dream of Mrs Cloud.

As well as selling a wide range of knitting products and offering refreshments, the store has played host to a number of community events.

This includes the popular Knit and Natter sessions held every Monday evening and Thursday morning.

As the Wool Baa became increasingly popular the Clouds made attempts to purchase the Post Office, which has been unoccupied since November 2016.

Negotiations on the deal have now been completed, meaning the wheels have been set in motion for the business to relocate.

The Wool Baa has promised to extend their range of fabrics and haberdashery in the new store, as well as adding more items to its food menu.

New appliances and features, including sewing machines for customer products, are also in the pipeline.

The owners have promised not to change their friendly approach to business and say the interior of the store will remain familiar to the style which has proved incredibly popular.

They also say they are thrilled to be able to move to the larger building - and thanked their loyal customers for their support.

Mr Cloud added: "We're very excited - this has been going on for a number of years. The response has been very positive and we're very grateful.

"But we couldn't have done it without the support of our customers."

