A small section of Old Haverhill Road will be closed to lay new pipe in April as part of the project

Work on a multi-million pound scheme to create a new water treatment works near Haverhill will start next week.

The £15million Anglian Water project at Little Wratting will begin on Monday, February 25, and will continue until summer 2020.

The scheme is designed to secure water supply for homes and businesses in and around the Haverhill area, and is part of a large investment to improve water quality and build resilience in water network in the area.

The new works will be connected to the Boyton Hall Reservoir and School Road by three large underground pipes.

Anglian Water said there is no planned disruption to customers’ water supply and the majority of the work will take place on private land.

Nicola Harvey, from Anglian Water, said: “The east of England is the driest in the UK, and faces some significant challenges from a changing climate and a rapidly growing population.

“Future investments such as this new water treatment works at Little Wratting are essential to securing this vital resource.”

In April, a small section of Old Haverhill Road will be closed to lay new pipe and Anglian Water says it is hoping to complete the section of work as quickly as possible to minimise disruption for the public.

Mrs Harvey added: “We have planned this work carefully to minimise any disruption for customers and local road users, however we know a project like this may cause some disturbance and we apologise in advance.

“We hope residents appreciate the positive impact this project will have on protecting and enhancing the water supply to the 30,000 customers in the Haverhill area.”

Anglian Water says this project is just one example of its investment across the region to reduce the risk of water supply interruptions and making sure water networks are ready to meet the unique challenges faced in the east of England in the future.

For queries about the scheme, customers can contact the 24-hour helpline on 03457 145 145.

Information can also be found on the “In Your Area” section of the Anglian Water website at www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea