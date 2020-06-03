E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for waste centre set to be blocked amid traffic and noise concerns

PUBLISHED: 16:56 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 03 June 2020

The site near Worlingworth has been used for crushing stone in the last few years Picture: JAMES ALEXANDER

The site near Worlingworth has been used for crushing stone in the last few years Picture: JAMES ALEXANDER

Archant

Retrospective plans to retain the use of a recycling centre in Worlingworth are set to be refused amid a plethora of objections from the community.

The owners of Landsdowne Plant applied to Suffolk County Council last year to retain the use of their waste centre in Bedfield Road.

Waste recycling has been carried out at the site for the last ten years, according to the owners, who are now seeking approval to continue operations.

The site is currently used to recycle construction waste and work to crush building materials, such as concrete, is carried out there.

Landsdowne Plant said: “Recycling facilities help move waste further up the waste hierarchy by reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfill.

“The use of the site for the transfer and treatment of construction and demolition wastes demonstrates a demand for the facility and the recycled aggregates it produces.”

The owners of the centre had previously applied to Mid Suffolk District Council for a Lawful Development Certificate, but withdrew their application.

You may also want to watch:

But the new planning application prompted a backlash from the community, with both Worlingworth and Bedfield parish councils outlining their opposition to the scheme.

Fears were raised over the safety of lorries travelling down “narrow” Bedfield Road with many residents claiming HGVs were often left uncovered.

The plant owners’s proposals to increase the number of HGV vehicle movements to 20 per day was also criticised, with one objector arguing there were already “problems” with unrepaired potholes.

James Alexander, who lives close to the site, objected to the proposals and raised fears over traffic and noise, among other concerns.

He said: “We live in a quiet, rural and tranquil village, and this plant is in the wrong place.

“Concrete crushing and the loading and unloading of material produces noise, dust and air pollution and is unsuitable for this location, both for neighbours and the community.”

Suffolk County Council planners disputed the claim that the plant had been in operation for ten years, citing a lack of evidence in the application.

The council’s development and regulation committee has recommended the plans be refused when a final decision is made on June 10.

MORE: ‘This would create increasing tailbacks’ - leaders question HGV plans at quarry

