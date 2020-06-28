E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Century-old railway carriage could become holiday let

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 June 2020

A planning application has been filed to turn a disused railway carriage into a holiday let Picture: GOOGLE

Plans to turn a 100-year-old railway carriage near the Norfolk-Suffolk border into holiday accommodation have been submitted.

The application to turn the former railway carriage into a holiday let in Wortham has been sent to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The carriage is located at Willowdale, on Low Road. It is already on the land and has previously been used for storage.

MORE: Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

Documents accompanying the application say that is likely to date from around 1900, but the roof has been reinforced since then.

The documents also point out that in the early 20th century disused railway carriages were often lived in – which may be how the carriage came to be there.

Plans show the carriage being adapted to hold a kitchen, a living and dining area and a shower room. As well as sleeping arrangements for four people including a bunk bed.

