Cafe known for its luxury cheese toasties and cakes moves to larger new home
PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 November 2020
Wright’s cafe in Bury St Edmunds, known for its gourmet cheese toasties and cakes, has moved to a larger site.
The shop is currently offering takeaways only because of lockdown - but is looking forward to welcoming customers inside its new base on Cornhill once restrictions ease.
Customers are currently being asked to book ahead where possible to help social distancing. Owner Adam Wright said: “We have had a great response already, with people phoning up to book a slot.
“When they collect their orders, we are serving them through a hatch on Woolhall Street.”
He added the cafe also has a whole range of hygiene and social distance measures in place.
The new premises are much bigger than the previous shop in St John’s Street, and will allow Wright’s to offer more different foods.
The cafe is currently offering its toasties, salads, seasonal brunches and sweet treats, as well as speciality coffees from Monmouth Coffee, and is planning to extend its offering with new recipes.
At the weekend it was serving a mouth-watering special - a “Mediterranean-inspired” toastie including cured meats, olives, artichokes, roasted peppers and melted cheese.
“We have got loads of space here, so we can have more seating, and we have a new rotisserie oven,” Mr Wright said.
“We are going to offer new brunch and lunch menus and then slowly build up.”
He added Wright’s is also planning to apply for an alcohol licence.
Mr Wright started out two years ago with a stall on Bury market, which proved very popular, offering his signature toasties as well as salads.
His team were soon taking their goodies to festivals, events, farmers markets, film shoots and weddings.
A year ago they moved into their previous shop, and now they are expanding again.
Mr Wright has already employed more people at his new premises and is planning to create more jobs as the business builds further. “We have got a fantastic team,” he said.
He currently has a team of 11, but said: “I hope to employ 20 to 25 people when we have our full offer.”
Wright’s is currently open daily for takeaways from 8am to 5pm. To pre-order, call 01284 663008.
Visit the cafe’s website or @wrights2018 on Facebook.
