E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Cloud-based phone system making contacting GPs easier

PUBLISHED: 09:47 28 September 2019

Suffolk company X-on's new phone system Surgery Connect makes it easier for patients to contact their GPs. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk company X-on's new phone system Surgery Connect makes it easier for patients to contact their GPs. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

monkeybusinessimages

Suffolk tech firm X-on is growing rapidly thanks to its ground-breaking telephone service for doctors and patients.

Paul Bensley, manager director of X-on developed the cloud-based system Surgery Connect which is designed to be easier for patients to use when contacting their doctors surgeries, as well as being more efficient for GP practices.

The system is now being used by hundreds of family doctors.

Patients are able to cancel or re-arrange appointments on their phones.

Mr Bensley said: "GP surgeries are faced with ever-increasing demand, and it is pleasing to see our technology recognised for how it is helping.

"The system helps GP surgeries use modern, adaptable communication tools that can help them manage demand, and deliver a better patient experience

"It is developing very rapidly. It is exhausting and exciting at the same time.

"We saw the opportunity to develop a product for the surgery market about five years ago.

"We were aware of the problems on a national scale of the difficulty of people contacting doctors and the high numbers of missed appointments.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a commercial opportunity."

Some surgeries are trailing using video with the same phone handset, providing new ways of contacting the surgery and health professionals.

Mr Bensley launched X-on in 2000, moving to Framlingham Technology Centre in 2003.

From just two people at the beginning, X-on has grown to employ 46 today, with an increase of 10 staff over the past year.

"We are continuing to grow along with the Surgery Connect system. We are employing more people and will probably be taken on another 10 this year,

Turnover has also grown to £6.3m in the current year compared with £5.3m last year.

"I am primarily a technologist but I don't get to do so much of that as I would like, I am always out there talking about the project."

The system had great potential to be introduced across the full range of the patient-facing health care services, he said,

It could be used for video conferencing too.

"It can deliver a better service for patients and greater efficiency for the NHS," he added.

Most Read

Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Justice has been done’ – Charity box thieves jailed after smash and grab raids

Jamie Darby (left) and Paul Batterbee (right) were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, each receiving a sentence of 27 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Case dropped against four men who ‘base jumped’ from 1,000ft Mendlesham mast

Four men who base jumped from the Mendlesham Mast have escaped prosecution Picture: ARCHANT

Check out this shop’s delicious new cupcakes

EriVica Cakes in Hadleigh is now selling cupcakes on weekends in addition to producing bespoke celebration cakes Picture: EriVica Cakes

Cloud-based phone system making contacting GPs easier

Suffolk company X-on's new phone system Surgery Connect makes it easier for patients to contact their GPs. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

In-form Bury gunning for FA Trophy success on the road at Lincoln United

Ollie Hughes, celebrating a goal with Bury Town fans, scored the winner at Dereham last weekend and will be hoping for FA Trophy success at Lincoln United. Picture: PAUL VOLLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists