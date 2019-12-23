E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GP phone system which ends 'fastest finger lottery' wins top award

PUBLISHED: 07:07 28 December 2019

The X-on team receiving its prize at the General Practice Awards 2019 in London. From left, Lesley Bensley, Claire Bisset, Alexander Day, Debbie Hughes, Neil Miles, Paul Bensley, Natan Haskic, Derrick Measham and Kerry Godliman (compere) Picture: JULIAN CLAXTON

The X-on team receiving its prize at the General Practice Awards 2019 in London. From left, Lesley Bensley, Claire Bisset, Alexander Day, Debbie Hughes, Neil Miles, Paul Bensley, Natan Haskic, Derrick Measham and Kerry Godliman (compere) Picture: JULIAN CLAXTON

2019 Julian Claxton Photography

A Suffolk-based company has beaten back competition from top tech firms to scoop a national award for its phone system for GPs.

X-on boss Paul Bensley said he was "proud" after its Surgery Connect telephone system scooped a top award at the General Practice Awards 2019.

The Framlingham-based business was crowned Technology/Digital Solutions Provider of the Year for its hi-tech cloud-based system, which is used by around 500 UK GP surgeries across the UK to help them cope with the increasing demands of patient care.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Work begins on new business centre at old Cranes site as 'real under-supply' hits market

The system means patients can avoid the 'fastest finger lottery' when making an appointment with their family doctor.

"We are proud to have won this prestigious award, which recognises the high quality and tremendous hard work over the years of our great team at X-on," said Mr Bensley.

"It is a real privilege to work with the GP surgeries, federations and clinical commissioning groups that are the foundation of our NHS. With our modern, adaptable communication tools, we are helping them manage demand, and deliver a better patient experience. We look forward to working with practices for many years to come."

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Responding to Lambert’s comments, a happy hunting ground and returning pillars - talking points as Town head to Lincoln

The Ipswich team celebrate the FA Cup win at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Who are the Suffolk heroes named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list?

On-call firefighter John Last has been awarded a BEM for his volunteer work at Leiston Fire Station Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mapped: All 5,242 crimes in Suffolk in November 2019

More than 5,000 reported crimes in SUffolk in November - see what happened on your street on our interactive map below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mountain goats relish the approach to Sincil Bank press box – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Town fans at Sincil Bank in good spirits before their FA Cup defeat at the hands of then-non-league Lincoln City in 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX

Which vacant shops are still sitting empty in Woodbridge?

Unit 2 on Deben Wharf has been recently rejuvenated to create new retail and residential space on the waterfront Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists