GP phone system which ends 'fastest finger lottery' wins top award

The X-on team receiving its prize at the General Practice Awards 2019 in London. From left, Lesley Bensley, Claire Bisset, Alexander Day, Debbie Hughes, Neil Miles, Paul Bensley, Natan Haskic, Derrick Measham and Kerry Godliman (compere) Picture: JULIAN CLAXTON 2019 Julian Claxton Photography

A Suffolk-based company has beaten back competition from top tech firms to scoop a national award for its phone system for GPs.

X-on boss Paul Bensley said he was "proud" after its Surgery Connect telephone system scooped a top award at the General Practice Awards 2019.

The Framlingham-based business was crowned Technology/Digital Solutions Provider of the Year for its hi-tech cloud-based system, which is used by around 500 UK GP surgeries across the UK to help them cope with the increasing demands of patient care.

The system means patients can avoid the 'fastest finger lottery' when making an appointment with their family doctor.

"We are proud to have won this prestigious award, which recognises the high quality and tremendous hard work over the years of our great team at X-on," said Mr Bensley.

"It is a real privilege to work with the GP surgeries, federations and clinical commissioning groups that are the foundation of our NHS. With our modern, adaptable communication tools, we are helping them manage demand, and deliver a better patient experience. We look forward to working with practices for many years to come."