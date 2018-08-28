Partly Cloudy

Yomping around Essex and swimming for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:25 13 November 2018

Walton On The Naze Lifestyles, yompers Dan Addlington, Ben Wheeler, Kirsty Fowler and Charles Hirst and dog Logan, Leisure centre staff yomping for Children in Need 2018. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Walton On The Naze Lifestyles, yompers Dan Addlington, Ben Wheeler, Kirsty Fowler and Charles Hirst and dog Logan, Leisure centre staff yomping for Children in Need 2018. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Archant

Staff at Tendring District Council-run leisure centres are getting ready to go the extra mile in aid of Children in Need – some literally.

A fitness instructor from Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles, along with a group of regular gym users, taking on a 20km hike around the town Backwaters carrying 20kg packs on their back, setting out at 9.30am on Friday, November 16.

Kirsty Fowler, who has organised the event, said the team wanted to put their best foot forward for charity.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves for Children in Need this year, and this is what we came up with,” she said.

“It will be a challenge carrying so much gear on our backs, but it wasn’t meant to be a nice stroll around the Backwaters – though a pleasant view it will be no doubt.

“I hope people will recognise the challenge and sponsor us accordingly.”

Swimming pool fun for all the family is being held at Walton Lifestyles the day before, on Thursday, November 15, with an aqua class in the morning and a fun swim in the evening, while over the two days there will be a ‘guess the number of spots on Pudsey’ competition with tea, coffee and cakes made by staff.

Other leisure centres are also taking on challenges to raise cash for Pudsey.

A team at Brightlingsea Leisure Centre will be rowing the width of the English Channel from 4pm on Wednesday, November 14, while customers are invited to join a marathon fitness session – incorporating Strong Zumba, Body Pump and Abs Blast – at Clacton Leisure Centre from 9.30am-12pm on Thursday, November 15.

At Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles customers have throughout November been pedalling hard in a bid to cycle 423 miles by November 18. Staff are also taking on a Stour swim challenge, attempting to swim the length of the Stour within 24 hours from 6pm on November 16.

A fun racketball doubles tournament takes place all day on Wednesday, November 14 at Harwich Sports Centre, while family multi-sports take place all day on Friday, November 16 at Manningtree Sports Centre.

Mick Skeels, Tendring District Council cabinet member said: “As always our leisure centre staff are going to fantastic efforts to raise funds for this brilliant charitable cause,” Cllr Skeels said.

“I urge everyone to come along and have a go, or to sponsor staff for their challenges, and raise money at the same time as having fun.”

