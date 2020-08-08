Take a look inside this medieval house for sale near the Suffolk coast

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT Archant

A meticulously restored Tudor house with medieval origins is for sale for just over £1million.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

York’s Tenement, in Yoxford, is understood to date from 1592 but is believed to have much older origins.

Later additions were made in the 17th and 19th centuries.

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

MORE: Look around manor house with a boating lake and a cinema near Woodbridge

Since 2008, when the current owners bought the property, it has been extensively restored.

Clarke & Simpson are marketing the property Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT Clarke & Simpson are marketing the property Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

You may also want to watch:

The property is set in nearly 17 acres, which include grazing land, a wild flower water meadow and a wood.

The Suffolk property is on the market for £1.1 million Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT The Suffolk property is on the market for £1.1 million Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

At the rear of the property, facing due south, is an area of formal gardens and a patio.

Inside the property there are six bedrooms, including one hidden away in the attic.

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

Downstairs, the sitting room hints at the house’s medieval origins with an open brick fireplace and leaded light windows.

MORE: See inside this £3.5m home for sale for the first time in a ‘secret valley’ near Woodbridge

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

The kitchen and dining room originally would have been the service quarters, and a former dairy has been re-purposed into a wine cellar.

The property is on the market with Clarke & Simpson for £1.1million.