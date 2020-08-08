E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Take a look inside this medieval house for sale near the Suffolk coast

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 August 2020

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

Archant

A meticulously restored Tudor house with medieval origins is for sale for just over £1million.

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTYork's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

York’s Tenement, in Yoxford, is understood to date from 1592 but is believed to have much older origins.

Later additions were made in the 17th and 19th centuries.

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTYork's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

MORE: Look around manor house with a boating lake and a cinema near Woodbridge

Since 2008, when the current owners bought the property, it has been extensively restored.

Clarke & Simpson are marketing the property Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTClarke & Simpson are marketing the property Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

You may also want to watch:

The property is set in nearly 17 acres, which include grazing land, a wild flower water meadow and a wood.

The Suffolk property is on the market for £1.1 million Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTThe Suffolk property is on the market for £1.1 million Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

At the rear of the property, facing due south, is an area of formal gardens and a patio.

Inside the property there are six bedrooms, including one hidden away in the attic.

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTYork's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

Downstairs, the sitting room hints at the house’s medieval origins with an open brick fireplace and leaded light windows.

MORE: See inside this £3.5m home for sale for the first time in a ‘secret valley’ near Woodbridge

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTYork's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

The kitchen and dining room originally would have been the service quarters, and a former dairy has been re-purposed into a wine cellar.

The property is on the market with Clarke & Simpson for £1.1million.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where are the Covid-19 mobile testing centres this week?

Mobile coronavirus testing centres will visit several smaller rural communities to make sure everyone that needs a test can get one Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Take a look inside this medieval house for sale near the Suffolk coast

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

28 new homes to be built in village with ‘housing deficit’

The homes are set to be built on agricultural land in Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

New toilets for church centre

All Saints church in Hitcham has been awarded £68,000 from the Landfill Communities Fund. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town eyeing striker Graham, with Sunderland also keen

Ipswich Town have shown interest in ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham. Photo: PA