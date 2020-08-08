Take a look inside this medieval house for sale near the Suffolk coast
PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 August 2020
A meticulously restored Tudor house with medieval origins is for sale for just over £1million.
York’s Tenement, in Yoxford, is understood to date from 1592 but is believed to have much older origins.
Later additions were made in the 17th and 19th centuries.
Since 2008, when the current owners bought the property, it has been extensively restored.
The property is set in nearly 17 acres, which include grazing land, a wild flower water meadow and a wood.
At the rear of the property, facing due south, is an area of formal gardens and a patio.
Inside the property there are six bedrooms, including one hidden away in the attic.
Downstairs, the sitting room hints at the house’s medieval origins with an open brick fireplace and leaded light windows.
The kitchen and dining room originally would have been the service quarters, and a former dairy has been re-purposed into a wine cellar.
The property is on the market with Clarke & Simpson for £1.1million.
