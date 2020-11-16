E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Young Business Person winner

PUBLISHED: 09:40 17 November 2020

Ben Hutton is the winner of the Young Buisness Person of the Year award Picture: Ben Hutton

Ben Hutton is the winner of the Young Buisness Person of the Year award Picture: Ben Hutton

Archant

Entrepreneur Ben Hutton has been announced as the winner of the Young Business Person award, sponsored by West Suffolk College and Suffolk New College, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

Ben has demonstrated fantastic entrepreneurial characteristics over the last 12 months which have been especially highlighted since Covid-19 struck. Ben’s commitment and flair to ensure that his businesses have continued and diversified, while staff are protected and the local community supported, is second to none.

Ben’s ability to adapt, pivot and essentially evolve his businesses through this tough economic climate has been impressive. His entrepreneurial mind set and hands-on approach has created a strong and customer-focused team around him who are themselves empowered within the business and strive for customer excellence.

Ben has a clear vision for his business, both in terms of growing the existing entities and also introducing new services and opportunities that will work standalone and in synergy.  

“To win this award makes me feel immensely proud of what I have achieved,” said Ben. “I started my business from scratch and have worked tirelessly to grow and expand over the last six years. As an entrepreneur you often get distracted by the future of opportunities, and to win this award makes me stop and realise how far I’ve come already and what I’ve achieved through consistency, hard work and dedication.”

ABOUT THE SPONSORS

West Suffolk College believes in its role of transforming our society through education. It takes its responsibility very seriously and understands it is here to serve the community. As Nelson Mandela said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Suffolk New College offers the broadest range of courses across the county, working with individuals, small to medium sized enterprises and multi-national companies to offer students and apprentices the chance to gain world class skills that will maximise their opportunity to succeed in their future careers.

THE FINALISTS

BRAD DANTZIC, DIRECTOR CARIBBEAN BLINDS UK

Brad Dantzic, youngest son of founders Ray and Angie, took the reins of the company with his brother Stuart in 2017. Having worked from the ground up and knowing all facets of the company, Brad oversees all operational elements of Caribbean Blinds on a day-to-day basis, working closely with the team.

CHRIS MELSA, FOUNDER SCHOOL’S OUT ACTIVITIES

Chris has developed his business extremely well given the issues faced with Covid-19 and his business model. The company can only develop and grow further through Chris’s enthusiasm and entrepreneurial skill set. Chris had a good vision for the future, and the judges loved the virtual casino, which has potential to grow across the world.

TOM REES, CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER WIRO AGENCY

Tom showed a great knowledge of account/project management and was very tuned in to the market demands and how his business could offer a total solution. Wiro Agency is a full-service creative agency, creating cutting edge websites, brands and logos under Tom’s leadership, and has experienced month-on-month growth since launching in January 201

