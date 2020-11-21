E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I would like it to be really big’ - young entrepreneur starts clothing brand due to Covid

PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 November 2020

Jess Northwood has started a a clothing company and it has taken off during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jess Northwood has started a a clothing company and it has taken off during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 21-year-old woman who has launched her own clothing brand during the coronavirus pandemic wants to encourage other young people to “just do it”.

Jess Northwood has big ambitions for Jessika's Boutique Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJess Northwood has big ambitions for Jessika's Boutique Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jess Northwood, from Great Cornard, near Sudbury, has followed her passion for fashion to start Jessika’s Boutique in May- and she has big dreams for her ladies’ clothing enterprise.

Jess, whose main job is a check-in agent at Stansted Airport, wanted extra security after buying her house in February - with the aviation industry under strain because of Covid - and she also wanted to do something she loves.

MORE: ‘I just had this fire in my belly’ - mum-of-two starts a business during lockdown

She had already built up close to 10,0000 followers on her personal Instagram page, which is a mixture of lifestyle and fashion posts, when she decided to buy some clothes to sell on and “see what happens”.

Jessika’s Boutique private Facebook group has more than 8,000 members and its Instagram page, Jessikasboutique_x, has seen collaborations with celebrities, including Ellie Young from ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender.

Jess Northwood with all her orders from just one week Picture: JESSIKA'S BOUTIQUEJess Northwood with all her orders from just one week Picture: JESSIKA'S BOUTIQUE

Jess, who operates as a sole trader, said she sources her clothes from a mixture of places, selling loungewear, accessories, dresses and more.

She hopes her story will be positive and inspiring to others through this difficult time - and she wants to encourage young people especially to do what they love.

She said: “Some young people are motivated, but others aren’t. Some are, but are afraid of stepping out of their comfort zone. If anyone wants to do, just do it.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Starburger is a community hub’ - looking back at 40 years

She added: “This [her business] is the only positive thing to come out of lockdown. I keep turning the news off. It makes me stressed. I cannot cope.

“I thought if people see a bit of positivity, it’s just nicer to read.”

Jess believes her brand is benefiting from people being at home during lockdown, and the power of social media - she can have 150 notifications on her phone when she wakes up in the morning.

On the Facebook page - which has members from around the world - she runs competitions and giveaways that get shared “from person to person everywhere”.

Jess normally has a spot at North Weald Market in Essex. It will open again after lockdown Picture: JESSIKA'S BOUTIQUEJess normally has a spot at North Weald Market in Essex. It will open again after lockdown Picture: JESSIKA'S BOUTIQUE

MORE: Take a selfie in front of Sudbury silk exhibition while on daily exercise

Online sales have been “really, really good” and she also has a spot at North Weald Market in Essex - on hold because of lockdown - which has been going “really well”.

She said wants Jessika’s Boutique to become “really big”.

“I would like after a few years for this to be full-time and depending on what happens in the retail industry I would like a shop. I don’t know if everything will turn out to be all online.

“I want to do more. I sit there and think ‘what else can I come up with?’ I’m just motivated.”

For the Jessika’s Boutique website see here.

Follow on Instagram: Jessikasboutique_x

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I would like it to be really big’ - young entrepreneur starts clothing brand due to Covid

Jess Northwood has started a a clothing company and it has taken off during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk-based digital gift card company helping people Shop Local this Christmas

Sue's whole family have had input into Pressi. Her daughters developed the logo while her husband came up with the name. From left to right: Sue's daughter Charlotte, Sue's sister Louise Tweed, Sue Tasker Pressi founder and director, and Sue's daghter Victoria Picture: SUE TASKER

‘Starburger is a community hub’ - looking back at 40 years

Musa and Sally Zorba, owners of Starburger in Sudbury are celebrating 40 years in business. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked away this week

Clockwise from top left: Adrian Page, Thomas Broughton, Michael Dawson and Lewis Whitehouse Picture: ESSEX POLICE/SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

This 16th century property comes complete with a home cinema - and it is on the market for £2.5m

A 16th century country house in Rougham could be yours for �2.5m Picture: STRUTT & PARKER