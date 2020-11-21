‘I would like it to be really big’ - young entrepreneur starts clothing brand due to Covid

Jess Northwood has started a a clothing company and it has taken off during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 21-year-old woman who has launched her own clothing brand during the coronavirus pandemic wants to encourage other young people to “just do it”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jess Northwood has big ambitions for Jessika's Boutique Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jess Northwood has big ambitions for Jessika's Boutique Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jess Northwood, from Great Cornard, near Sudbury, has followed her passion for fashion to start Jessika’s Boutique in May- and she has big dreams for her ladies’ clothing enterprise.

Jess, whose main job is a check-in agent at Stansted Airport, wanted extra security after buying her house in February - with the aviation industry under strain because of Covid - and she also wanted to do something she loves.

MORE: ‘I just had this fire in my belly’ - mum-of-two starts a business during lockdown

She had already built up close to 10,0000 followers on her personal Instagram page, which is a mixture of lifestyle and fashion posts, when she decided to buy some clothes to sell on and “see what happens”.

Jessika’s Boutique private Facebook group has more than 8,000 members and its Instagram page, Jessikasboutique_x, has seen collaborations with celebrities, including Ellie Young from ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender.

Jess Northwood with all her orders from just one week Picture: JESSIKA'S BOUTIQUE Jess Northwood with all her orders from just one week Picture: JESSIKA'S BOUTIQUE

Jess, who operates as a sole trader, said she sources her clothes from a mixture of places, selling loungewear, accessories, dresses and more.

She hopes her story will be positive and inspiring to others through this difficult time - and she wants to encourage young people especially to do what they love.

She said: “Some young people are motivated, but others aren’t. Some are, but are afraid of stepping out of their comfort zone. If anyone wants to do, just do it.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Starburger is a community hub’ - looking back at 40 years

She added: “This [her business] is the only positive thing to come out of lockdown. I keep turning the news off. It makes me stressed. I cannot cope.

“I thought if people see a bit of positivity, it’s just nicer to read.”

Jess believes her brand is benefiting from people being at home during lockdown, and the power of social media - she can have 150 notifications on her phone when she wakes up in the morning.

On the Facebook page - which has members from around the world - she runs competitions and giveaways that get shared “from person to person everywhere”.

Jess normally has a spot at North Weald Market in Essex. It will open again after lockdown Picture: JESSIKA'S BOUTIQUE Jess normally has a spot at North Weald Market in Essex. It will open again after lockdown Picture: JESSIKA'S BOUTIQUE

MORE: Take a selfie in front of Sudbury silk exhibition while on daily exercise

Online sales have been “really, really good” and she also has a spot at North Weald Market in Essex - on hold because of lockdown - which has been going “really well”.

She said wants Jessika’s Boutique to become “really big”.

“I would like after a few years for this to be full-time and depending on what happens in the retail industry I would like a shop. I don’t know if everything will turn out to be all online.

“I want to do more. I sit there and think ‘what else can I come up with?’ I’m just motivated.”

For the Jessika’s Boutique website see here.

Follow on Instagram: Jessikasboutique_x