Combining period charm with a stylish and contemporary edge, this substantial mid-19th century townhouse at Station Yard in Hadleigh is really quite special.

It once formed part of the maltings at the former Wilsons Corn Mill site and was converted in 2001, along with several other properties, to create a small yet bespoke development.

Currently for sale with Chapman Stickels at a guide price of £715,000, it offers over 4,350 sq ft of living accommodation, as well as gardens on both sides and private parking.

Accommodation is arranged over four floors, which are bathed in lots of natural light. The property, although a former maltings, is today essentially a spacious end terrace and of particular note, in fact, is the full-height side window, which rises up from the welcoming entrance hall towards the two landing areas above.

Other highlights include the open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, on the ground floor, which is ideal for family living, and the central atrium on the first floor, around which the remaining reception areas are arranged.

The front sitting room boasts massive pine tie beams and steel rod ties, which are an eye-catching reminder of the building’s former industrial use.

In the study there is a trap door which gives access to a large basement. This is not currently used, but offers a wealth of opportunity for development.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, including the master bedroom, which Chapman Stickels describes as “magnificent”, boasting a number of Victorian-era features and plenty of space.

There’s also lots of flexibility on the third floor, which would make an ideal games room or, due to its size, could perhaps be converted into a self-contained bedroom with en suite.

Other rooms include a snug, study and hobby room.

Outside, the property offers ample off-road parking and a good-sized garden which includes areas of shingle, patio and Astroturf and extends to the south.

