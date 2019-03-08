10 tasty treats you can buy at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Jonny Crickmore, Jeremy Thickitt from Clarke's of Bramfield butchers and Dulcie Crickmore with the Montbeliarde milking herd at Fen Farm Picture: PHIL MORLEY Phil Morley

The festival returns this weekend and you can buy award-winning cheese, brownies, salted honey caramels, locally-produced wines and more

Deep Mills will be bringing their coffee and chocolate to the festival Deep Mills will be bringing their coffee and chocolate to the festival

More than 100 East Anglian producers will be descending on Suffolk this weekend for the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival. The festival (Saturday, September 28 - Sunday, September 29) is the ultimate event for local foodies. But make sure you arrive with an empty stomach, as you'll find a vast array of tempting stalls spanning every sector, from handmade treats to award-winning beef. Here are just some of the delicious things you can fill your bag with this weekend.

B Chocolates

Explore the delicious range of artisan chocolates from B Chocolates, who only use locally-sourced ingredients and honey from coastal beekeepers. They're best known for their Honey Sea Salt Caramels that are hand-cut and individually decorated, and their Chocolate Thins which contain crunchy pieces of honeycomb. But why not explore their other flavours, too? The Smoked Saffron Truffle contains a white chocolate ganache and is infused with smoky saffron, and their Hazelnut Truffles are a combination of milk chocolate and toasted hazelnuts - both chocolates are a must try!

B Chocolates will be bringing thier handmade caramels to the festival B Chocolates will be bringing thier handmade caramels to the festival

Bhaji Man

As one of the longest-running stallholders at the festival, Bhaji Man never fails to deliver a fantastic range of bhaji and curry mixes, making it easy to create an Eastern-inspired feast at home. Bhaji Man, formally known as Don Lear, offers curry kits ideal for both the culinary pro and the kitchen novice. Each of Don's mixes contains specially selected spices that maximise flavour while minimising effort required - we'd recommend the Sri Lankan Prawn Curry, Mummy's Chicken Curry and Lamb Madras.

Cocoa May

Indulge in Cocoa May's mouth-watering brownies, which are homemade in rural Suffolk. Cocoa May aims to cater to everyone by meeting the needs of vegan and gluten-free customers, while also serving a variety of nut-free bakes. However, quality will never be compromised as each and every brownie is scrumptiously soft, and packed full of flavour. Some of the flavours include Salted Caramel Brownie, Peppermint Brownie and the new White Chocolate Chip Blondie. All of Cocoa May's brownies can be purchased online, too.

Essence Foods

Based on Salle Moor Hall Farm, Essence Foods use open pans, original recipes and time-honoured, traditional methods to produce their selection of fine jams, marmalades, chutneys and preserves. If you're feeling fruity, try their Strawberry and Rose, or Apricot and Amaretto conserve on your morning toast. Or, spice up your mealtime with Monty's Chilli Jam or Bloody Mary Relish. You'll also find three healthy chocolate spreads from Beetella: Chocolate with Orange, Chocolate with Vanilla, and Vegan Coconut.

Deepmills Suffolk

Come along to sample some of Deepmills Suffolk's delicious chocolate in a host of different flavours, including Milk Chocolate Cherries and Roasted Buttered Almonds, Dark Chocolate Dutch Salted Liquorice, White Lemon Chocolate and Lemon Zest, and many more. The small, family-run company is based in Ipswich, Suffolk, and is dedicated to producing top-quality chocolate with fun, unique twists. Each bar is made using the finest Belgian Chocolate from sustainable cocoa beans, helping to support West African farmers.

Fen Farm Dairy

At Fen Farm, it is believed that the very best food is taken from nature and delivered straight to your plate. The happy herd of Montbeliarde cows are free to graze on the farm's beautiful marshlands, before their raw milk is transformed into the finest cheese and raw-cultured butter. Try their Baron Bigod Cheese which has notes of mushrooms and earth with a nutty rind, or the Bungay Raw Butter, which is the UK's only raw farmhouse butter produced by using a lactic culture.

Hadley's

Sample Hadley's creamy, smooth and deeply satisfying range of ice creams and sorbets, which have been created using Collett's Farm Jersey milk and cream. To flavour their range, Hadley's use local ingredients, including Pusser's rum, elderflowers from hedgerows, and Maldon sea salt. So whether you're a straight-up chocolate lover, or fancy a rhubarb-based sorbet, Hadley's is guaranteed to have a flavour that will tempt your taste buds.

Hodmedod's

This small-but-popular family business grows a wide variety of grains and pulses for suppliers, all of which are sustainable and produced at the highest quality. From peas to beans, Hodmedod's makes cooking wholesome dishes easy and exciting. Treat yourself to edible seeds, cereal grains, chickpeas and many more, which can be bought in small packets or in bulk - if you fancy stocking up. They're also one of the first producers of UK-grown quinoa, which they smoke themselves.

Herbal Haven

Whether you're after herbs for their medicinal benefits, to liven up your homemade meals, or just to brighten up your garden, Herbal Haven offers over 150 different varieties to choose from. This specialist herb nursery produces naturally-grown plants, which can continue growing in your very own garden. Maybe you can't get enough basil? Or fancy growing a healing aloe vera plant? Herbal Haven will help you discover a plethora of herbs - you'll just have to choose what you want to grow first!

Lavenham Brook

With over 150 acres of Suffolk countryside, Lavenham Brook farm produces high-welfare beef from their award-winning herd of Red Poll cows. In 2017, the herd was awarded 10 prizes at the Suffolk Show, including Champion Female and Reserve Champion Bull. Lavenham Brook also offers a selection of delicious wines and pure apple juices, all of which are from trees and vines that have been handpicked, to ensure maximum attention is given to every fruit.