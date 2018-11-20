Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

My First Car: 1960 Ford Prefect perfect on road to independence

20 November, 2018 - 06:58
Teresa Deacon at the wheel of her 1960 Ford Prefect just after she had bought it. Picture: John Deacon

Teresa Deacon at the wheel of her 1960 Ford Prefect just after she had bought it. Picture: John Deacon

John Deacon

Teresa Deacon recalls the feeling of independence her first car, a £100 1960 Ford Prefect, gave her.

My first car was a 1960 maroon Ford Prefect. I had just passed by driving test in autumn 1967.

I was working at a golf and country club, near Barnet, which was quite isolated from public transport. A member of the golf club, who owned a garage in Cricklewood, told me about this Prefect he had for sale for £100.

The body was in good condition and polished up well. The car proved to be a good runner for two years, then there was an oil leak, followed by a strange knocking sound from the engine.

By that time I was married and expecting our first child. My husband owned an MG Magnette so we decided to sell my car.

We were living at Bayfordbury, near Hertford, and fortunately one of our neighbours, who was a bit of a petrolhead, offered me £40 for it.

I will always remember the feeling of independence my Ford Prefect gave me in the late Sixties.

I am now 84 years old and still driving our latest car, another Ford, but this time the Ka+ Active.

Tell people about your first car – email your memories with a picture to motoring@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Controversial ‘cheese wedge’ development recommended for refusal

22 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

30 minutes ago Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Get out the hats, gloves and overcoats today as it’s going to be cold.

Pre-school celebrates ‘outstanding’ Oftsed inspection

06:46 Russell Cook
Pupils at Horringer Pre School celebrating their 'outstanding' report. Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM PR

Horringer Pre-School is celebrating after receiving an “outstanding” rating following an Ofsted inspection.

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

05:16 Mariam Ghaemi
St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

A £400,000 fall in car parking revenue in Bury St Edmunds shows the need for government to provide greater support to town centres, a business leader has said.

Record £30,000 donation gets Surviving Winter appeal off to a flying start in Suffolk

05:30 Brad Jones
Brad Jones, Joshua Hopkins and Tim Holder at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal has got off to one of its best ever starts in Suffolk – and has been boosted by a record £30,000 match funding pledge.

NSPCC calls for help over Christmas as calls to helpline increase

00:05 Will Jefford
The NSPCC have started their Christmas campaign. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New figures show that 250 children were referred to the police or local authorities in Suffolk over the last 12 months by the NSPCC.

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

Yesterday, 18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24