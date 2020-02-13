Adnams launches low alcohol cider

The Suffolk brewer is hoping to make waves with its newest product.

Less than a year on from launching Wild Wave - a crisp, refreshing bittersweet cider - Southwold-based Adnams has come up trumps with a tasty low-alcohol version of the drink.

Wild Wave 0.5% will soon be on shelves at the retailer's own stores and beyond, and expands the brewer's low-alcohol range (they also have the very popular Ghost Ship 0.5%) at a time when more and more consumers are choosing to limit or cut their alcohol consumption.

The drink is crafted with a mix of English bittersweet and dessert apples grown in the heart of the Malvern Hills.

Adnams master brewer Fergus Fitzgerald and master of wine James Davis MW used their industry expertise to perfect the blend of West County cider and crisp apple juice, crafting a product that is full of flavour, as well as being naturally gluten-free and vegan.

Fergus says: "At Adnams, flavour is the most important part of our low-alcohol range. And for Wild Wave 0.5% that meant making sure it tastes like a real cider, rather than just apple juice. We worked together to ensure the blend of heavy West Country cider with apple juice gives the true aromas, flavours and textures of a crisp English cider."

Look out for it at a shop near you and on the Adnams website.