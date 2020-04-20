Hotel launches afternoon teas and ready meals for delivery

Get free chocolates with your cake box at Stoke By Nayland Hotel this week only.

In celebration of National Tea Day (April 21), Stoke By Nayland Hotel is upgrading its afternoon tea delivery service so that each box includes complimentary Lindt chocolates and tea bags.

The tea, filled with locally-sourced ingredients, is £12 for two people and comes with a selection of finger sandwiches, homemade, sugar-dusted scones, Tiptree jam, clotted cream and a variety of cakes – recently chocolate frangipane tarts, iced ginger cake and lemon cake.

Afternoon teas are just part of a range of adaptions the hotel, spa and golf resort has made to its business while customers are in lockdown.

Pippin Store is open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week, selling fresh produce, groceries and frozen ready meals made by the hotel’s chefs.

These, and afternoon teas can be bought in-store or delivered within a five mile radius of Stoke By Nayland on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (order before 4pm the day before), with a £3 delivery charge and minimum order of £20. Delivery is free for over 70s and the vulnerable.

The chefs’ ready meals start at £6 for a single portion, or £11.50 for a portion for two and make use local, seasonal ingredients, including fruits from the hotel’s own farm.

Options include chicken and bacon pasta bake, vegetable lasagne, cottage pie and Boxford Farm apple and blueberry crumble.

Brand new to the hotel’s offering is takeaway fish and chips. Priced at £5.50 for one, £10 for two or £19 for four, this option comes with a generous portion of cod, chips, peas, tartare sauce, a lemon wedge and ketchup sachets. Cod can be battered or plain and gluten-free is also available.

Find out more here.