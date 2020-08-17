E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival returns to Snape in September

PUBLISHED: 19:15 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:15 17 August 2020

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings is returning at the end of September with a special market event . PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings is returning at the end of September with a special market event . PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Archant

With so many events being cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it comes as a relief that the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival, Suffolk’s celebration of the county’s thriving food and drink industry will be back this year – albeit in a modified format.

Savouring the atmosphere, sampling delicious food and celebrating a weekend of deliciousness at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings. PICTURE: Andy AbbottSavouring the atmosphere, sampling delicious food and celebrating a weekend of deliciousness at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

This Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival will be held at Snape Maltings, as usual, but this year, the free event will take the form of a Market Weekend which will be staged over September 26-27.

Organisers said: “We are busy researching and planning for the 2020 event in the hope that we might be able to welcome you all to celebrate the amazing abundance of food and drink producers in this very special county. It is unlikely to be the Festival we all know and love but we will do our best to keep as much of the spirit alive as possible.

You may also want to watch:

“Over 50 Suffolk producer stalls will be spread across the stunning grounds of Snape Maltings. We will retain as much of the Festival spirit as possible by providing some musical entertainment and a selection of street food and refreshments. The event is all about supporting our producers and giving them an opportunity to showcase their wares. Unfortunately, we will not have any live chef demonstrations or masterclasses but the Maltings, along with its shop and café, will be open.”

The aim of the festival is to support local producers and the food industry and after the ravages of the pandemic during the first half of the year they are grateful to do something positive during this uncertain time.

“At last, we have something that doesn’t need to be struck from our diaries. So many events have had to be cancelled due to the pandemic but we are confident that, given the outdoor space available and clear guidance, we can deliver a safe and enjoyable day out. “

The festival will be held in accordance with social distancing regulations. There will be 2m social distancing across site, no large marquees, reduced visitor numbers, free entry, booked online in advance, stands spread allowing for social distancing, visitor flow will be monitored with separate entry and exit points, hand sanitiser stations, contactless payments where possible and all the public toilets will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.

As the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is a Community Interest Company, they will be launching a crowd funding initiative later this summer to cover their costs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Summer holiday clubs and ‘boot camps’ restart after coronavirus

Inspire Suffolk has restarted its Prince's Trust Team Programme. Pictured is a previous year's group in Felixstowe. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival returns to Snape in September

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings is returning at the end of September with a special market event . PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Land for quirky, luxury home with swimming pool up for sale for £1million

Three-dimensional renders of the property designed by Modece Architects for a plot in Little Bealings Picture: JAMIE CHRISTENSEN/THIRD RULE STUDIOS

This Suffolk brewery has it all - great beers, local food and a dog swimming pool

Star Wing Brewery has been based in Redgrave for six years Picture: Star Wing Brewery