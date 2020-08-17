Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival returns to Snape in September

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings is returning at the end of September with a special market event .

With so many events being cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it comes as a relief that the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival, Suffolk’s celebration of the county’s thriving food and drink industry will be back this year – albeit in a modified format.

Savouring the atmosphere, sampling delicious food and celebrating a weekend of deliciousness at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings.

This Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival will be held at Snape Maltings, as usual, but this year, the free event will take the form of a Market Weekend which will be staged over September 26-27.

Organisers said: “We are busy researching and planning for the 2020 event in the hope that we might be able to welcome you all to celebrate the amazing abundance of food and drink producers in this very special county. It is unlikely to be the Festival we all know and love but we will do our best to keep as much of the spirit alive as possible.

“Over 50 Suffolk producer stalls will be spread across the stunning grounds of Snape Maltings. We will retain as much of the Festival spirit as possible by providing some musical entertainment and a selection of street food and refreshments. The event is all about supporting our producers and giving them an opportunity to showcase their wares. Unfortunately, we will not have any live chef demonstrations or masterclasses but the Maltings, along with its shop and café, will be open.”

The aim of the festival is to support local producers and the food industry and after the ravages of the pandemic during the first half of the year they are grateful to do something positive during this uncertain time.

“At last, we have something that doesn’t need to be struck from our diaries. So many events have had to be cancelled due to the pandemic but we are confident that, given the outdoor space available and clear guidance, we can deliver a safe and enjoyable day out. “

The festival will be held in accordance with social distancing regulations. There will be 2m social distancing across site, no large marquees, reduced visitor numbers, free entry, booked online in advance, stands spread allowing for social distancing, visitor flow will be monitored with separate entry and exit points, hand sanitiser stations, contactless payments where possible and all the public toilets will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.

As the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is a Community Interest Company, they will be launching a crowd funding initiative later this summer to cover their costs.