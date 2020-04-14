E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Premium

Anger over coronavirus crisis will not make problem go away earlier

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 April 2020

We have to accept that the lockdown will continue for some time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We have to accept that the lockdown will continue for some time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Easter is supposed to be a time of hope. This year that really hasn’t been the case. Good news has been at a premium. The Prime Minister’s return to Chequers after leaving hospital has been a rare piece of good news among the gloom.

Of course coronavirus and the impact of the lockdown remains the issue that is dominating all our lives at the moment – and frankly the way the vast majority of people in the country have reacted to it and have come together while staying apart has been hugely impressive.

There have been a comparatively small number of breaches of the rules, and an even smaller number of really criminal acts like truly nasty people spitting or deliberately coughing over police or emergency services. But they have been a tiny minority and there always is a small criminal element in society – and their actions always tend to be newsworthy because they are so out of the ordinary.

More on the coronavirus crisis

It is very difficult to judge how the pandemic is really developing and affecting our society as we live in the middle of it at present – and it is not easy to judge how to react as individuals.

For some people the situation we are currently in seems to have triggered a spike in emotions in all directions.

Some are furious with our government for failing to provide enough personal protection equipment for essential workers who need it.

Some are furious with journalists for asking difficult questions to ministers at the daily briefings – or for (as some see it) for failing to ask enough difficult questions. It saddens me when my industry comes under attack, we’re working very hard to try to keep people informed in difficult circumstances, but when “the media” is being attacked by elements from both sides of the political spectrum then maybe some of us are doing things right!

Some people are furious with the Chinese government, and even the Chinese people as a whole, because the virus started in that country.

These expressions of anger might be wholly understandable given the situation we’re in – for some people there always has to be someone to blame when things go wrong – but they really don’t take things forward very far.

You may also want to watch:

There’s no point in throwing around blame in the middle of crisis. What is needed is a Herculean effort to work together to get us through, to get more supplies to hospitals, to ensure there are enough tests, and to make sure that as few people as possible become seriously ill or die from this terrible virus.

There will be time enough to stand back and learn the lessons of how we all dealt with the crisis once it has passed – and at that point we will be able to judge how well this country coped in comparison with other nations around the world.

It’s also clear that while many people are asking themselves – and any government minister who puts themselves up for interview – how and when this is all going to come to an end, it is impossible to give any clear answers at present.

It seems unthinkable that we could see any kind of total lifting of the lockdown in the foreseeable future – although by June we may have seen some relaxations.

It may be possible to go out to wide open spaces to relax. Some workplaces might be able reopen, some manufacturing may resume in factories where people don’t have to be too close to each other.

But I fear we are many months (and a reliable vaccine) away from the return of events that attract large crowds of people close to each other – theatre, cinema, sporting events.

Visit the Suffolk Coronavirus Updates page on Facebook

However government ministers are totally unable to talk about this. They know as soon as they do that some people will see it as a green light that the lockdown is coming to an end and that is absolutely not the case at present. It is unrealistic for journalists asking those kind of questions to expect to receive an answer that they will be satisfied with.

And one thing is certain – no politician, government scientist, health boss, or public servant in general will want the current lockdown to last a second longer than is absolutely necessary.

The lockdown is saving lives. It is helping to keep the number of coronavirus cases lower than they would otherwise be.

But everyday it is suffocating the economy. It is storing up health problems itself, both physically (as people with symptoms of illness stay away from doctors or hospitals) and mentally as people struggle with isolation. And it is stifling the sociable human spirit.

Everyone knows that, and will be looking for a way out – but we cannot just wish away the causes of the crisis.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

20-year-old motorcyclist dies in serious BMW collision

The collision happened in Marine Parade, Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Society won’t change after crisis – but Gummer warns of big tax bills

Ben Gummer was the minister in the Cabinet Office in 2017. Picture: ROBERT THOM/UK GOVERNMENT

Green’Un files: A Sunday morning call from an unimpressed Blues boss – and a whopper of a mistake on day one!

At last! George Burley elated at Wembley 2000. But it hadn't been a smooth ride for the Town boss to that point. Photo: JOHN BABB

Anger over coronavirus crisis will not make problem go away earlier

We have to accept that the lockdown will continue for some time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village cemetery to be expanded due to coronavirus outbreak

St Mary's Church in Bacton. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24