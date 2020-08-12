E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 20:00 12 August 2020

A glowing wedding cake Picture: Angie Harris

A glowing wedding cake Picture: Angie Harris

Ipswich’s Angie’s Cakes has been named one of the top wedding suppliers in the country for its incredible projection cakes and realistic designs.

A Suffolk-based cake artist been listed as one of the UK’s top 50 designers by event planning service GoHen in their annual rundown.

Multi-award winning Angie Harris, who runs Angie Harris Cake Artist, joined 49 other expert bakers from across the country in the prestigious shortlist. Designers were chosen based on a number of factors – including services, style, eye for detail and more.

While there haven’t been many weddings this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, GoHen decided to showcase 50 artists and their work anyway, in order to promote them for the rest of this year and 2021.

Angie, who has placed on the top 50 for the last four years, said: “It was a really pleasant surprise, given all the doom and gloom at the moment. I never take things for granted, and this is such a wonderful thing to happen. As a cake artist, we put our heart and soul into our creations, so to be recognised for that makes all the blood, sweat and tears worthwhile.”

Earlier this year, Angie also launched her very own cake school, based at Ransomes Europark, which got off to a great start – until lockdown happened.

“It kicked off with a bang, but lockdown hit shortly after the first class which made things difficult to work around. We’ve had to look at how we reopen the school in a Covid-safe way, which including looking at doing one-to-one training classes. We are aiming to reopen in September, but with heavily reduced numbers for safety.

“Rather than sit and worry, we’ve used the time to enhance the school offering and make sure we come out the other side bigger and better.”

With a huge number of impressively intricate cakes to her name, are there any that she’s found particularly challenging?

“The way I see cakes is that if it isn’t a challenge, it’s not really for me! I specialise in working and mechanical cakes, and also projection cakes.

“Mixing moving liquids and mechanical parts with cake always proves a headscratcher to make sure it’s all food-safe and survives the journey to the venue. They involve a lot of hard work and planning, but it’s a real passion of mine and I love doing them.”

