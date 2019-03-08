Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Are you too scared to use public or office toilets?

PUBLISHED: 20:30 25 March 2019

Ah, the joy of a familiar toilet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ah, the joy of a familiar toilet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

gpointstudio

Actress Jameela Jamil’s recent loo stories have started a social media frenzy, but our columnist thinks we should all (her included) get over our phobia of toilet talk.

We all have a relationship with the toilet.

Actress, presenter and celebrity Jameela Jamil, for instance, recently admitted she almost broke the loo while (successfully) auditioning for US sitcom The Good Place.

Joining Phoebe Robinson on her podcast Sooo Many White Guys, Jameela said: “... and I was like, ‘I need to do a nervous poo, so I went to do it and there’s only one toilet and it’s shared by the casting director and all of the actresses. I went to flush it, the flush came off in my hand... I’m like, ‘OK, I’m just going to climb out of the window, leave and go back to England,’ which was genuinely my first instinct.” Jamil then climbed on to the toilet, thinking she might escape humiliation by dashing out of the window, only to realise there was a 20ft drop.

Reassessing the cistern she discovered a way to use the flush without the handles and was thus saved.

Jameela Jamil, whose toilet anecdote has won plaudits for its truthfulness,, arrives at a film premiere in 2009. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA WireJameela Jamil, whose toilet anecdote has won plaudits for its truthfulness,, arrives at a film premiere in 2009. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA Wire

It isn’t only Jamil who is self-conscious about those totally normal bodily functions, we all are, and maybe it’s time we stopped being so sheepish about... numbers one and two − although I confess to being a bit coy about such things, myself.

The fact is, that in the main, I do not like using any toilets other than my own. In this bracket I put loos in cinemas, theatres, train stations, workplaces, parks, trains, public toilets, stores, pubs, restaurants, other people’s houses etc. Of course, there are times when I am compelled to use them but only in extremis (extremis being just before the point of going cross-eyed with the effort of restraint and being unable to safely laugh or cough). The thought of someone listening is part of the problem.

I am not so nervous about ensuite facilities in hotel rooms and the houses of very close friends.

I imagine psychologists everywhere will be putting this down to my potty training or some childhood event but I think this is all of my own making, born of having seen the interiors of toilets that do not live up to my exacting standards.

“Ah,” some may say, “but many places provide you with a sheet of flushable paper that you can place over the seat.” It can be hard to get the paper to stay in place, however. I have known it to float away just before I settle. Others will advise: “Hover,” ie do not actually make contact with the seat.

My preference is my toilet at home. The one I know, with the soft-close seat, the small roll of toilet tissue; the warm water; the nice soap; the clean towel; the proper, good flush; and the pleasant-smelling room spray.

When I come across an establishment that offers lovely toilets, individual hand towels and hand cream, I make a note for future reference − especially if they play soothing music and have excellent cisterns.

Maybe it was my experiences of outdoor pub loos in the 1970s that fed my antipathy. I need to woman up.

Although I am not alone in my aversion to other toilets, conversely, I know people whose first action upon entering a new venue is to locate the toilets because they definitely will use them. I have even known people to actually try out the best route between their theatre seat and the toilets so they are not thrown into confusion come the interval. Some will go before, in the interval and after a performance... and I’m not talking about a five-hour Hamlet, here.

We need to be more upfront about what goes on (down?) in toilets, get over our embarrassment and embrace the bog.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New chief executive appointed at failing mental health trust

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT

Council debates calls to back split of Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health trust

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said there was no benefit in writing to health secretary Matt Hancock asking for NSFT to be split. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you too scared to use public or office toilets?

Ah, the joy of a familiar toilet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Acting legends Timothy and Samuel West celebrate Bury Theatre Royal’s double centenary

Timothy West CBE will be engaged with Samuel West in a lively father/son conversation at Bury Theatre Royal in April as part of the theatre's 200th anniversary celebrations

Suffolk Premier Cup previews: Watson admits final appearance would be ‘amazing’

Ian Watson, boss of Felixstowe & Walton Photo: STAN BASTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists