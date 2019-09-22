E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ode to autumn - Photographers celebrate the season on Instagram

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 October 2019

The Old Bathing Pool near the Croft, Sudbury, is a great place to see autumn colour. Picture: MATT BYHAM

The Old Bathing Pool near the Croft, Sudbury, is a great place to see autumn colour. Picture: MATT BYHAM

Autumn is in the air - and keen photographers have been posting stunning shots of nature around the area on Instagram.

Constable Country provided inspiration for R G Parish, whose photo shows Flatford Mill with autumn leaves reflected in the water, captioned "Last of summer".

Picking blackberries is one of the joys of the season for many of us, and Trinity Annis posted a mouth-watering photo of a hedge bursting with berries.

Crime writer Ruth Dugdall posted an atmospheric autumn weather shot from Snape Maltings, with the caption: "If we didn't have rain, we'd never get rainbows."

And the National Trust's Ickworth House inspired Rosanne Wild, with the leaves starting to change colour and the trees casting shadows on the ground.

Instagram account Suffolkskies posts many nature photos, and uploaded a shot taken through a hedgerow, showing the colours of autumn with cloudy skies.

Another great shot came from hobby photographer Andy Longhurst, who took a photo of a fallow deer stag at Helmingham Hall Gardens.

And Simply Suffolk, a professional photographer described as a "born & bred Suffolk bumpkin", captured an autumn scene at Witnesham.

An autumn morning on Aldeburgh beach, with beautiful blue skies, gave the perfect photographic inspiration to Ella Roberts.

And Nicholas Poulson from Long Melford described his shot of an autumn field as "the last picture of summer 2019".

