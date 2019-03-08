Review: Bangkok Heightz, Ipswich - “a must-visit for all Thai food lovers”

Emily Cashen tries out this authentic Thai eatery

With Thai New Year approaching on April 13, I thought that there was no better time to visit Ipswich’s Bangkok Heightz. As a lover of Thai food, I was thrilled (and a little surprised) to discover that this restaurant was yet to be reviewed, so I jumped at the opportunity to head on down and try the menu for myself.

Won over by the restaurant’s lunch menu – offering three courses for a very reasonable £11.95 - I ventured out to Bangkok Heightz on a Friday lunchtime, ready to indulge in a taste of Thailand. Upon arrival, my friend Charlotte and I were greeted warmly and led upstairs to a table on the split-level restaurant’s upper floor, where we were quite surprised to see that we were the only lunchtime diners. A few other guests trickled in over the course of the next hour, but the restaurant remained quiet during our visit. No matter; as our attentions quickly turned to the menu and its delicious array of dishes. After a lengthy deliberation process, we finally arrived at a decision, opting for the chicken satay skewers and vegetable spring rolls to get us started.

Both dishes arrived quickly and were beautifully presented – which is quite an impressive feat for a spring roll and a skewer! Spring rolls are one of my favourite appetisers, and these certainly didn’t disappoint. Layers of crispy, golden, flaky pastry encased a hot and flavoursome filling, while an accompanying dish of sweet chilli sauce made for delightful dunking. Simply delicious. The satay skewers also got a rave review from Charlotte, who said that the chicken was wonderfully tender, while the peanut sauce was creamy and packed a bit of a punch.

So, onto the main course. The menu offered a wide array of Thai favourites including pad thai and green and red curries, but I couldn’t help going for my tried-and-tested favourite dish – a panang curry with tofu. I’ve had this aromatic, nutty dish at plenty of other Thai eateries, so I was keen to see how the Bangkok Heightz offering would measure up. Charlotte, meanwhile, went for the Pad See Ew Noodle – described as large stick rice noodles, stir fried in a dark soy sauce. Every dish on the menu came with a choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or vegetables, allowing you to customise your meal to your own tastes – as well as providing a wide vegetarian selection.

Our expectations were certainly high after our wonderful starters, and we were both very pleased to see our plates making their way over to our table. Once again, the dishes were exquisitely presented, topped with vegetables carved into decorative flowers.

My curry was deliciously creamy, with a deep, rich peanut flavour and generous chunks of flavoursome tofu. My own attempts at cooking tofu have so far resulted in a rather bland finished product, but this was fortunately not the case here, with the bean curd taking on the rich, salty flavour of the curry. The sauce had a bit of a kick to it - without being too overpowering - and the accompanying veggies had a satisfying crunch. Just lovely. On the other side of the table, Charlotte was equally content with her main course. The thick noodles were generously coated in a sweet and salty soy sauce, and were delightfully complimented by tender chicken and well-cooked vegetables. Overall, the dish was fresh and flavoursome, and Charlotte said that she’d order it again. We both agreed that the portions sizes were ideal, leaving us feeling satisfied but not uncomfortably full – with a little room for dessert.

I opted for the strawberry cheesecake, while Charlotte went for the chocolate, rum and pistachio delice. My dessert was lovely and light, and was a wonderful way to finish the meal. My companion said that while she couldn’t taste the rum in her delice, it was rather lovely and decadent nonetheless.

Drinks

There was a wide array of wines available, as well as Thai Singha beer and other international bottles. Soft drinks were all reasonably priced, and the staff were also happy to bring us over a jug of water to share with our meal.

Service

Our waiter was very friendly and welcoming, and our food came to us quickly – although the restaurant was rather quiet when we visited!

Ambiance

Bangkok Heightz is stylishly decorated, with a light and bright interior. The split-levels make the restaurant feel open and spacious, and the atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming. It’s a very pleasant place to eat.

Parking and location

You can find Bangkok Heightz on Orwell Place, in Ipswich town centre. While the restaurant doesn’t have designated parking, you can use the Upper Orwell Street South car park, which is conveniently located just over the road.

Accessibility

While this is a split-level restaurant with stairs taking you up to the upper floor, there are several tables on the ground floor, and this level has a wheelchair friendly layout.

Price

Our set menu was a real steal at just £11.95 for three fantastic courses. The restaurant also offers reasonably priced set dinner menus, and I will certainly be back to give those a try!

Highlight

I’m going to have to go for my vegetable spring rolls. Perfectly golden and crispy, these got the meal off to a wonderful start.

Summary

Bangkok Heightz is simply a must-visit for all Thai food lovers. Tasty, authentic, aromatic food, all at a reasonable price – what’s not to like?