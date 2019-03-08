Partly Cloudy

Barbie is 60 today - and goodness she wears well

PUBLISHED: 15:32 09 March 2019

Barbie turns 60 today (Picture: Diane Bondareff/Invision for Barbie/AP Images)

Barbie turns 60 today (Picture: Diane Bondareff/Invision for Barbie/AP Images)

Invision

March 8 was International Women’s Day (IWD)... and today is the 60th birthday of the incredible Barbie, who made her debut at the American Toy Fair in New York.

Last year, Barbie maker Mattel marked IWD by immortalising a range of historical and modern-day role models as Barbies. They included Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (a court in Mexico banned the sale of it), Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin and pioneering aviatrix Amelia Earhart.

This year, in the same vein, they have awarded more inspirational women the Barbie. Among them is the first-ever Maori doll, modelled after New Zealand sports journalist Melodie Robinson.

In the UK, just four years after Barbie was launched, Sindy arrived, altogether less grown-up in looks than her American cousin. While Barbie had emerged from puberty with an impossible figure, Sindy was proportionally a more realistic doll. The sort of doll you could bring home and introduce to your parents in the certain knowledge they would think she was a nice doll, the sort of doll with whom they would wish their daughter to associate.

Barbie looked a bit of a minx.

Of course, Barbie is only a doll, created for children to play with but she has become a style icon. On the one hand, a strong, independent woman who forsook domestic drudgery to pursue many challenging careers. On the other hand, she has an unattainable figure. There have been calculations to show that, if original Barbie were real, her tiny neck would not be able to support her bigger-than-average head.

Fast forward to 2016 and Barbie makers Mattel introduced three new types of Barbie - curvy, petite and tall. The BBC website looked at the new Barbies on the block and worked out how they would measure up to Marks and Spencer dress sizes. And guess what? Curvy Barbie would be buying a size six or eight - at least three sizes less than my definition of curvy. But whatever your view of Barbie, the fact is she reigns supreme in the doll universe and she looks pretty darn good for 60 - she’ll need to carry her senior railcard.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

