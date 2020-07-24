Do you have Britain’s best beach hut?

Walton-on-the-Naze's pastel beach huts Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts Archant

Whether it’s a sand-filled storage unit or a plush coastal retreat – you could stand a chance of winning this brand-new competition.

Beach huts can become a second home for some people Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts Beach huts can become a second home for some people Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts

Ipswich-based business Ryan’s Insurance has teamed up with Millie’s Beach Huts to find the Beach Hut of the Year – with £600 worth of prizes up for grabs - in this new, nationwide search.

In the company’s first-ever beach hut competition, Ryan’s will be celebrating this much-loved British seaside staple, with huts judged on their use and function, rather than just how they look.

Open to all 20,000 beach hut owners across the UK, competition entry is free, and open now until September 30, with the winner being announced on October 19.

Those who wish to enter are encouraged to complete a 200-word summary explaining why their beach hut is the best, as well as submit up to four supporting pictures.

One of the colourful beach huts in Walton-on-the-Naze that can be rented via Millie's Beach Huts Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts One of the colourful beach huts in Walton-on-the-Naze that can be rented via Millie's Beach Huts Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts

The winner will receive a prize of £300 plus one year’s free insurance and a luxury hamper, as well as a winner’s plaque. There is also a second place prize of £200 plus a plaque, and a third place prize of £100 with a plaque.

Vicky Gunn, owner of Millie’s Beach Huts, and competition judge, said: “There have been other beach hut competitions over the years but this one, celebrating use, rather than just aesthetics, brings a new and very welcome dimension – and diversion – in a very difficult year for so many people.”

Tracy Healey at Ryan’s added: “It was always our intention to launch our competition this year but, with the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, our plans had to be put on hold - so it’s great to be able to launch now. We appreciate that not everyone has been able to return to their huts, and we’re hoping that you will all be able to enjoy them soon. If that’s not the case, though, it’s fine to send pictures taken prior to lockdown, too.

Executive chairman Tim Ryan and director Tim Larke meeting at the Ryan's beach hut in Felixstowe Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts Executive chairman Tim Ryan and director Tim Larke meeting at the Ryan's beach hut in Felixstowe Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts

“So far, we’ve had entries from seaside towns across the UK and we’re looking forward to receiving many more. As beach hut owners ourselves, we really appreciate what a versatile space a beach hut can be, and this is a great opportunity for fellow owners to bring their beach hut stories to life.”

A common fixture on coastlines up and down the country, beach huts have evolved over the years – from being somewhere to simply keep your stuff during the day, to now becoming luxurious coastal retreats in some instances.

Earlier this month, a 12 x 10ft beach hut in Dorset sold for a record-breaking £330,000 – which is more than the average cost of a five-bedroom home in Hull.

With more families opting for staycations this summer rather than going abroad, Ryan’s competition will aim to showcase Britain’s best huts and the stories behind them - from restoration projects and storm damage come-backs, to those who have created sanctuaries for recovering from illness or escaping life’s daily stresses.

Inside of one Millie's beach huts Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts Inside of one Millie's beach huts Picture: Ryan's Insurance/Millie's Beach Huts

Full competition details, including entry forms, can be found on the Ryan’s website.