E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

When is Beer Day Britain 2020 and how can I get involved from home?

PUBLISHED: 19:30 05 June 2020

Grab a glass and pour yourself one of your favourite beers Picture: Getty Images

Grab a glass and pour yourself one of your favourite beers Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Beer fans across Suffolk are being invited to celebrate Virtual Beer Day Britain this June as pubs are still closed during lockdown.

Stay home, stay in and give cheers to a local brewery Picture: Getty ImagesStay home, stay in and give cheers to a local brewery Picture: Getty Images

As people up and down the country miss heading out to the pub for a pint, this year’s Beer Day Britain aims to support local venues and breweries while the nation is still in lockdown – by going virtual.

Virtual Beer Day Britain invites beer lovers to grab their favourite local tipple and enjoy one for the national #cheerstobeer toast from the comfort of their homes at 7pm on Monday 15 June.

Breweries, bottle shops and taprooms will be joining forces with pub owners and other hospitality venues to mark the occasion.

“We cannot have the usual Beer Day Britain party in the pub this year - but we can still meet online to celebrate our national drink, and never has it been more important to unite with a drink of beer and say ‘Cheers to beer’,” said sommelier, writer and creator of Beer Day Britain Jane Peyton.

Even though pubs are closed due to lockdown, Virtual Beer Day Britain is set to take place this year on Monday 15 June Picture: Getty ImagesEven though pubs are closed due to lockdown, Virtual Beer Day Britain is set to take place this year on Monday 15 June Picture: Getty Images

You may also want to watch:

With a huge range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers on offer, there’s something out there to suit every preference and palate - all available directly from the brewers themselves, local independent retailers, online shops and national supermarkets.

“We’ve seen reports that online and supermarket beer sales have risen while we’ve been unable to visit the pub, and many people have been enjoying their favourite beer at home, or maybe trying some new ones including the growing range of low and no-alcohol beers,” she said.

To recognise the great variety of beers that this country produces, many breweries and pubs are hosting an array of online events, including pub quizzes, activities in virtual pubs and beer tasting sessions that can be joined in from home – all leading up to the national ‘Cheers to beer’ celebration at 7pm. The event is also is encouraging participants to post a social media message using the hashtag #CheersToBeer.

Acitivites due to take place during Virtual Beer Day Britain include pub quizzes, activities in virtual pubs, and beer tasting sessions Picture: Getty ImagesAcitivites due to take place during Virtual Beer Day Britain include pub quizzes, activities in virtual pubs, and beer tasting sessions Picture: Getty Images

In its sixth year now, Beer Day Britain has been celebrated annually on June 15, as that was the date in 1215 that the Magna Carter was signed, with ale being mentioned in Clause 35 of the historical charter.

Jane added: “The public has been so supportive of their local breweries during lockdown, and Beer Day Britain is a good opportunity to celebrate the love they have for their favourite beers. But it is also a chance for pubs to get involved and remind everyone of the warm welcome and unique atmosphere that awaits when they can reopen to serve that much longed-for pint.”

“Beer Day Britain gives us the chance to join together over our shared love of a beer, recognise the hard work that brewers put in around the country and look forward to that time when we can be together again and meet for a catch up in our local pub.”

To find out which Suffolk brewers near you are offering a delivery or collection service, visit www.brew2you.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When is Beer Day Britain 2020 and how can I get involved from home?

Grab a glass and pour yourself one of your favourite beers Picture: Getty Images

Beachgoers leaving human excrement close to homes and beach huts

Beach huts in Frinton, Essex, have been affected by human fouling during lockdown due to closed public toiltes Picture: GETTY

‘This is what we feared’ – Education expert on school’s closure after suspected coronavirus case

Graham White from the Suffolk branch of the NEU said
Drive 24