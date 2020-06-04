When is Beer Day Britain 2020 and how can I get involved from home?

Beer fans across Suffolk are being invited to celebrate Virtual Beer Day Britain this June as pubs are still closed during lockdown.

As people up and down the country miss heading out to the pub for a pint, this year’s Beer Day Britain aims to support local venues and breweries while the nation is still in lockdown – by going virtual.

Virtual Beer Day Britain invites beer lovers to grab their favourite local tipple and enjoy one for the national #cheerstobeer toast from the comfort of their homes at 7pm on Monday 15 June.

Breweries, bottle shops and taprooms will be joining forces with pub owners and other hospitality venues to mark the occasion.

“We cannot have the usual Beer Day Britain party in the pub this year - but we can still meet online to celebrate our national drink, and never has it been more important to unite with a drink of beer and say ‘Cheers to beer’,” said sommelier, writer and creator of Beer Day Britain Jane Peyton.

With a huge range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers on offer, there’s something out there to suit every preference and palate - all available directly from the brewers themselves, local independent retailers, online shops and national supermarkets.

“We’ve seen reports that online and supermarket beer sales have risen while we’ve been unable to visit the pub, and many people have been enjoying their favourite beer at home, or maybe trying some new ones including the growing range of low and no-alcohol beers,” she said.

To recognise the great variety of beers that this country produces, many breweries and pubs are hosting an array of online events, including pub quizzes, activities in virtual pubs and beer tasting sessions that can be joined in from home – all leading up to the national ‘Cheers to beer’ celebration at 7pm. The event is also is encouraging participants to post a social media message using the hashtag #CheersToBeer.

In its sixth year now, Beer Day Britain has been celebrated annually on June 15, as that was the date in 1215 that the Magna Carter was signed, with ale being mentioned in Clause 35 of the historical charter.

Jane added: “The public has been so supportive of their local breweries during lockdown, and Beer Day Britain is a good opportunity to celebrate the love they have for their favourite beers. But it is also a chance for pubs to get involved and remind everyone of the warm welcome and unique atmosphere that awaits when they can reopen to serve that much longed-for pint.”

“Beer Day Britain gives us the chance to join together over our shared love of a beer, recognise the hard work that brewers put in around the country and look forward to that time when we can be together again and meet for a catch up in our local pub.”

To find out which Suffolk brewers near you are offering a delivery or collection service, visit www.brew2you.co.uk