Nostalgia: Do you remember the Bentwaters open day?

Crowds enjoy the Bentwaters Open Day in 1979

Tens of thousands of people would attend the annual open day at the USAF base at Bentwaters – a chance to get up close to the very latest military technology.

The event was one of the biggest in the county's calendar

The event was one of Suffolk’s most popular and a huge loss to the county’s calendar when the former RAF base closed in 1993 and the 81st Tactical Fighter Wing departed.

Our pictures here come from the event in 1979 when the public enjoyed a thrilling day at the huge airfield near Rendlesham.

Visitors enjoyed meeting the USAF airmen, taking part in a wide range of American games, food and activities, and the opportunity to see static fighter jets and other aircraft and even climb inside the cockpits.

One of the biggest attractions was the demonstrations and a series of flying displays.

Bentwaters Open Day was a chance to get up close to the aircraft

Flying displays were one of the highlights

Bentwaters Open Day in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR Bentwaters Open Day in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

There was lots to see and do at Bentwaters Open Day Picture: JOHN KERR There was lots to see and do at Bentwaters Open Day Picture: JOHN KERR

Visitors enjoy looking round the planes at the Bentwaters Open Day in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR Visitors enjoy looking round the planes at the Bentwaters Open Day in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR