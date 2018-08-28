Nostalgia: Do you remember the Bentwaters open day?
PUBLISHED: 09:20 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 19 November 2018
Archant
Tens of thousands of people would attend the annual open day at the USAF base at Bentwaters – a chance to get up close to the very latest military technology.
The event was one of Suffolk’s most popular and a huge loss to the county’s calendar when the former RAF base closed in 1993 and the 81st Tactical Fighter Wing departed.
Our pictures here come from the event in 1979 when the public enjoyed a thrilling day at the huge airfield near Rendlesham.
Visitors enjoyed meeting the USAF airmen, taking part in a wide range of American games, food and activities, and the opportunity to see static fighter jets and other aircraft and even climb inside the cockpits.
One of the biggest attractions was the demonstrations and a series of flying displays.
Did you attend the event in 1979 or do you recognise anyone in these photos? Share your memories by contacting ross.halls@archant.co.uk