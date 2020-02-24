E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nostalgia: Bentwaters Open Day 1982 - the USAF air base throws open its doors

PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 February 2020

Baton twirlers putting on a performance at the open day Picture: JERRY TURNER

Baton twirlers putting on a performance at the open day Picture: JERRY TURNER

JERRY TURNER

The annual Bentwaters Open Day was one of the highlights of Suffolk's calendar - attracting enormous crowds to the American air base.

One of the large jets taking off from the runway Picture: JERRY TURNEROne of the large jets taking off from the runway Picture: JERRY TURNER

The Americans always put on a stunning show with plenty of entertainment throughout the day for families as well as aviation enthusiasts - as our photos by Jerry Turner at the 1982 event show.

The flying displays were the main highlight with air display teams such as the Red Arrows flying in to show their skills above the spectators, as well as the USAF showing off its military power with fighter jets and support craft taking part in flights and demonstrations.

Elsewhere on the huge airfield, there were model aircraft displays, static exhibitions, and lots of the buidings and hangars open, as well as more traditional fun and entertainment, and lots of food on offer.

Model and remote control planes out on display Picture: JERRY TURNERModel and remote control planes out on display Picture: JERRY TURNER

Do you remember the Bentwaters Open Days? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

