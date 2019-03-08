The best cars to get on the new ‘19’ plate

Heavy Rain

PUBLISHED: 10:45 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 12 March 2019

The best cars to get with a '19 plate PICTURE: PA

The best cars to get with a '19 plate PICTURE: PA

Archant

Though it seems like we only just had the 68-plate arrive, it’s time for another new one. But what are the best cars to get with the shiny new ‘19’ number plate?

Audi A1 PICTURE: PAAudi A1 PICTURE: PA

AUDI A1

The dinky A1’s seen a sharp-edged makeover, and now tops the Volkswagen Group’s supermini family above the Skoda Fabia, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo.

CITROEN C4 CACTUS

The C4 Cactus puts its focus on simplicity and practicality, though the second-generation model is a little more conventional than its barmy predecessor.

Hyundai Kona Electric PICTURE: PAHyundai Kona Electric PICTURE: PA

HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC

Electric cars are becoming more usable all the time, but with over 250 miles on a single charge and an affordable price tag Hyundai took a big leap with the Kona Electric. Get in quick, as it’s proven so in demand that Hyundai’s struggling to fill orders.

LEXUS ES

We don’t traditionally buy big saloons in the UK unless they’re German, but the Lexus ES might help change that. It’s not exciting, but it’s supremely relaxing and should be painless to own.

Peugeot 508 SW PICTURE: PAPeugeot 508 SW PICTURE: PA

PEUGEOT 508 SW

Peugeot’s 508 Fastback is a real stunner, and the brand’s stylists have worked their magic on the estate, too. It’s not the most practical in its class, sure, but it’s definitely one of the best-looking – and it’s also great to drive.

SEAT TARRACO

Yes, it’s another SUV, but the Seat Tarraco is one well worth opting for. Sharp looking and with a range of efficient engines, it’s been designed to take on the likes of the Nissan X-Trail and Kia Sorento. It also comes with the option of seven seats, so it’s ideal for larger families.

Honda CR-V Hybrid PICTURE: PAHonda CR-V Hybrid PICTURE: PA

HONDA CR-V HYBRID

Having an electrified SUV in the range is quickly becoming a necessity for manufacturers, so it’s a good thing Honda got in relatively early with the comfortable and easy-to-drive CR-V Hybrid.

SUZUKI JIMNY

Replacing the old Jimny after nearly two decades was never going to be an easy job, but Suzuki’s tactic of sticking to the old recipe served it very well. If you can get one of these on a 19 plate, then DO – stocks are low and used prices are already rocketing.

BMW 3 Series PICTURE: PABMW 3 Series PICTURE: PA

BMW 3 SERIES

We’re glad to report that the latest generation of BMW 3 Series is a worthy example of the breed – inheriting its predecessor’s brilliant dynamics and efficient engines.

VOLVO V60

Volvo’s new V60 is the latest addition to the Swedish firm’s range of estate cars, and aims to match the popularity of the larger V90. A range of petrol or diesel powertrains are available, and they’re backed by excellent build quality and typically Scandinavian looks too.

Jeep Wrangler PICTURE: PAJeep Wrangler PICTURE: PA

JEEP WRANGLER

Reviving an icon’s always difficult but Jeep managed it with the Wrangler. It’s still as classic as ever – and brilliant off-road – but has enough modern tech to keep millennials happy.

TOYOTA COROLLA

The Corolla nameplate is one of the best-known – ever – in the car world, and Toyota’s brought it back to Europe to adorn this new, 12th-generation model. It offers a choice of two hybrid powertrains as well as a more conventional cabin shaped by customer feedback.

Mazda CX-3 PICTURE: PAMazda CX-3 PICTURE: PA

MAZDA CX-3

We’re big fans of the Mazda CX-3 – a crossover that drives like a beautifully sorted hatchback. It’s also elegantly styled and efficient too, with plenty of petrol and diesel engines to choose from. It’s an impressive good car to drive, too – meaning you don’t have to forsake driver enjoyment for practicality.

MERCEDES AMG A 35

Mercedes has proven itself unexpectedly good at making hot hatchbacks, and the A 35 is no exception. Very powerful but superbly composed, with a wild streak that’s very appealing – we can’t wait for its more potent A 45 sibling to arrive.

