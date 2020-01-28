E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The top 50 gastropubs in the UK have been revealed - including this one in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:57 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 28 January 2020

The front of house team are celebrating after winning a top award Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

The award-winning pub near Woodbridge was named 29th in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub list 2020.

Staff at multiple award-winning The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell near Woodbridge have ear-to-ear grins today as they celebrate being named 29th on the Estrella Damm Top Gastropub 2020 list, while also taking a special award for Best Front of House Team in the country.

Organised by The Morning Advertiser, the awards (in their 11th year) saw over 400 food critics, industry experts and pubs vote for the establishments they considered the cream of the crop.

The Unruly Pig joins fellow East Anglian winners The White Horse (Brancaster Staithe), The Gunton Arms (near Cromer) and The Flitch of Bacon (Great Dunmow) in this year's honours, which place them amongst famed eateries such as Tom Kerridge's The Hand and Flowers and Stephen Harris' The Sportsman's Arms in Kent.

Owner of The Unruly Pig Brendan Padfield couldn't contain his delight over the accolade: "Joining the company of such other fantastic gastropubs in the list such as the Michelin starred Flitch of Bacon is a real honour for the whole Unruly team and especially Dave Wall our fantastically talented head chef. To have got into such a prestigious national list was prize enough. To get the best ranking in East Anglia is a real honour but to have then gone on to win the special award of 'Best Front of House Team 2020' is an overwhelming privilege and a testament to Amy Challis, our magnificent restaurant manager and, of course, all the Unruly team. The whole event proved quite emotional for us and you can bet therefore we all partied hard into the early hours!

"It doesn't get  much better than this. I am deliriously proud of what the whole Unruly team have achieved."

