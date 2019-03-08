Gallery: Thrills and spills of off-road racing part of Suffolk countryside for decades
PUBLISHED: 14:38 04 June 2019
Scrambling - as a lot of Suffolk folk call it, but officially motocross - has been popular across the region for decades.
Testing courses of tight curves, humps and bumps and a mixture of surface conditions provide thrilling racing for those taking part and those watching the action on the off-road countryside circuits.
There are always plenty of spills, too - as our photos show from an event on the long-established course at Blaxhall back in 1974.
The sport's first race was in 1924 and it became extremely popular from the 1930s onwards.
Suffolk also had its own motorcross hero in the 1960s and 70s - Dave Bickers, who won two European motocross championships.
The sandy circuit at Blaxhall, near Woodbridge, has played host to a number of British Championship events in the early 90s and more recently the British Open and Under 23 Championships.