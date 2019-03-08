Heavy Showers

Gallery: Thrills and spills of off-road racing part of Suffolk countryside for decades

PUBLISHED: 14:38 04 June 2019

Dirt biking scramble held on the course at Blaxhall Picture: JOHN KERR

Dirt biking scramble held on the course at Blaxhall Picture: JOHN KERR

Scrambling - as a lot of Suffolk folk call it, but officially motocross - has been popular across the region for decades.

Riders tackle the scrambling course in 1974 Picture: JOHN KERRRiders tackle the scrambling course in 1974 Picture: JOHN KERR

Testing courses of tight curves, humps and bumps and a mixture of surface conditions provide thrilling racing for those taking part and those watching the action on the off-road countryside circuits.

There are always plenty of spills, too - as our photos show from an event on the long-established course at Blaxhall back in 1974.

The sport's first race was in 1924 and it became extremely popular from the 1930s onwards.

The racing is always a great spectacle Picture: JOHN KERRThe racing is always a great spectacle Picture: JOHN KERR

Suffolk also had its own motorcross hero in the 1960s and 70s - Dave Bickers, who won two European motocross championships.

The sandy circuit at Blaxhall, near Woodbridge, has played host to a number of British Championship events in the early 90s and more recently the British Open and Under 23 Championships.

