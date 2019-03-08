New restaurant moves in to former bank

The new restaurant coming to Cumberland Street in Woodbridge is hoping to open at Christmas Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

A former bank in a Suffolk town is to take on a new lease of life as a high-end restaurant with hopes of a Christmas opening.

The building is the site of the former Natwest bank which has been closed since 2017 Picture: GEMMA JARVIS The building is the site of the former Natwest bank which has been closed since 2017 Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Called Blue Salt, the restaurant, on Cumberland Street in Woodbridge, has been in the planning since July since the former NatWest branch closed down in September 2017.

The restaurant will seat 35 to 40 customers and will concentrate on cooking high quality meats with an American/Mediterranean flavor theme using charcoal in a wood fired oven.

Boss Feyzan Akbulut said: "I'm so excited about the project. This is my baby."

The former NatWest bank in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The former NatWest bank in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Having previously owned a restaurant on Bond Street in London, Mr Akbulut was keen to run an eatery in Suffolk after his sister moved to Ipswich.

The business will generate up to five new jobs and Mr Akbulut is keen to employ residents of the town.

Named after his favourite colour with a culinary clue, the restaurant has also applied for an alcohol license which is still in progress.

