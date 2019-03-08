E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New restaurant moves in to former bank

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 November 2019

The new restaurant coming to Cumberland Street in Woodbridge is hoping to open at Christmas Picture: KATY SANDALLS

A former bank in a Suffolk town is to take on a new lease of life as a high-end restaurant with hopes of a Christmas opening.

Called Blue Salt, the restaurant, on Cumberland Street in Woodbridge, has been in the planning since July since the former NatWest branch closed down in September 2017.

The restaurant will seat 35 to 40 customers and will concentrate on cooking high quality meats with an American/Mediterranean flavor theme using charcoal in a wood fired oven.

Boss Feyzan Akbulut said: "I'm so excited about the project. This is my baby."

Having previously owned a restaurant on Bond Street in London, Mr Akbulut was keen to run an eatery in Suffolk after his sister moved to Ipswich.

The business will generate up to five new jobs and Mr Akbulut is keen to employ residents of the town.

Named after his favourite colour with a culinary clue, the restaurant has also applied for an alcohol license which is still in progress.

