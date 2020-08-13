Gallery

Days Gone By: Castle at the heart of town’s cultural, musical and historical life

Rob Brown, Clerk to the Colchester Watch in 2003, standing guard to the May Day beacon in Colchester Castle Park as part of a historic tradition Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

It’s been at the centre of the community for nearly 1,000 years, and Colchester Castle and its wonderful park still plays a vital role in the town’s life and economy.

Morris ring meeting at Castle Park Colchester from July 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Morris ring meeting at Castle Park Colchester from July 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Built on the foundations of Britain’s largest Roman temple – which can still be visited via tours – destroyed by the Iceni led by Boudica, the castle stands just off the town centre and is a major tourist attraction.

As our gallery shows here, it plays an educational and cultural role via activities at the museum along with its displays and record of the town’s Roman history to the present day, while the grounds are used for a wide variety of activities.

Cricket is played at the castle grounds, and the park has been used for music concerts, fun days, and historical re-enactments and other occasions many times over the years.

Youngsters enjot the Essex Fun Day at Castle Park Colchester in August 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Youngsters enjot the Essex Fun Day at Castle Park Colchester in August 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

The Band of the Dragoon Guards performing at the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Colchester Castle in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR The Band of the Dragoon Guards performing at the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Colchester Castle in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR

A sea of faces enjoying the entertainment at the Colchester Castle Park fun day. in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT A sea of faces enjoying the entertainment at the Colchester Castle Park fun day. in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

One of the many bands competeing in the Scottish day held in Colchester Castle park. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS One of the many bands competeing in the Scottish day held in Colchester Castle park. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Youngsters showing off new hats to be displayed at Colchester Castle in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Youngsters showing off new hats to be displayed at Colchester Castle in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Renegades wild west display team taking part in the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebration fun day at Castle Park in Colchester in 2002 Picture::NICK STRUGNELL Renegades wild west display team taking part in the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebration fun day at Castle Park in Colchester in 2002 Picture::NICK STRUGNELL

Action from Colchester and East Essex Premier League. match betwen olchester and Saffron Walden at Colchester Castle Park in 2002 Picture: NICK STRUGNELL Action from Colchester and East Essex Premier League. match betwen olchester and Saffron Walden at Colchester Castle Park in 2002 Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Work taking place on a Roman mosaic at Colchester Castle Museum in 2002 Picture: NICK STRUGNELL Work taking place on a Roman mosaic at Colchester Castle Museum in 2002 Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

'Boudica' giving a talk at Colchester Castle in 2004 and showing the children how to give a war cry Picture: JAMES FLETCHER 'Boudica' giving a talk at Colchester Castle in 2004 and showing the children how to give a war cry Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

An army parachutist comes in for a perfect landing before the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Colchester Castle in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR An army parachutist comes in for a perfect landing before the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Colchester Castle in 2004 Picture: JOHN KERR