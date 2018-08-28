Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The ‘spy’ sentenced to life in prison in the UAE could have been me

PUBLISHED: 12:56 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:56 22 November 2018

Me, Jessica Hill, at the Facebook Middle East HQ. This is their Arabic majlis-style room, which in a sense, sums up my feelings about how the UAE is trying to evolve as a country - topsy turvy, trying hard to stand out and attract attention yet also remain true to their heritage.

Me, Jessica Hill, at the Facebook Middle East HQ. This is their Arabic majlis-style room, which in a sense, sums up my feelings about how the UAE is trying to evolve as a country - topsy turvy, trying hard to stand out and attract attention yet also remain true to their heritage.

Archant

These days, I make my living as the business writer for the East Anglian Daily Times. But for seven years until the summer of 2017, I was a freelance journalist living in Abu Dhabi, regularly reporting on news in the UAE for the main English newspaper out there - The National - and also on occasion under pen names for national newspapers in the UK.

Abu Dhabi from the top of a skyscraperAbu Dhabi from the top of a skyscraper

When I returned to the UK with my family to set up a home in Essex, I was then asked to the latest edition of a book ‘UAE - Culture Smart! The Essential Guide to Customs & Culture’, which was a no-holds-barred guide to culture in the UAE.

The Briton Matthew Hedges has just sentenced to life in prison in Abu Dhabi for probing too deeply into how the country operates.

I realise now that if I had written the book under my own name while still living in the UAE, it is very likely that like Mr Hedges, I too would have ended up in jail.

The UAE doesn’t take kindly to criticism, however well-intended.

Me, Jessica Hill, in our Archant officeMe, Jessica Hill, in our Archant office

I have been watching the case of Mr Hedges very closely this week, as I suspect have the vast majority of the 120,000 Britons who currently reside in the UAE.

My phone has been pinging all morning with messages from friends in Abu Dhabi who are scared that a political spat between the UK and the UAE could lead to them being expelled from the country, as was the case for Qataris when the UAE fell out with Qatar last year.

Although this morning on Radio Four’s Today programme, Mr Hedges’ wife, Daniela Tejada, accused the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office of “stepping on eggshells instead of taking a firm stance”, in fact, the strong tone of the words voiced by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt since the sentencing - saying that he was “deeply shocked and disappointed” and that the verdict was “not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom” - is quite unprecedented.

British people living in the UAE get themselves into trouble with the law all the time, mostly for road-rage skirmishes or getting too drunk in public. But most of the time, the British government prefers to look the other way, at least publicly, even in cases where the Briton in question appears to be innocent and when a confession was extracted in Arabic, and under duress.

Although it might be tempting for people to draw parallels between Mr Hedges’ plight and that of the charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was also accused of spying for the British government, but in Iran, it would be a mistake to do so because the UAE and Iran are very different.

Unlike Iran, which remains a secretive and hostile country, Britain has established significant business interests in the UAE which are very much at stake if the political divisions between the UK and the UAE widen.

British retail chains such as Marks and Spencer, Debenhams and Next have a footprint in almost all of the country’s infamous shopping malls, British private schools operate several sister schools there and hundreds of British companies are involved in infrastructure and oil and gas projects across the UAE.

Many homegrown Suffolk businesses have expanded out into the UAE in recent years, lured by low taxes and chance to trade with a population with one of the highest expendable incomes in the world.

Earlier this year, the Bury St Edmunds-based tea and coffee merchant Paddy & Scott’s opened a distribution hub in Dubai, and the Ipswich-based company Superyachts, Tenders & Toys have royal clientele in the Gulf. And of course, Newmarket has established links with Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

While I’m no espionage expert, it seems unlikely to me that Mr Hedges really was spying. While the country’s business landscape has opened up to foreign interests, the government is still very closely guarded and secretive, and any Westerner who starts asking uncomfortable questions related to its military, as Mr Hedges did for his PhD research, is bound to set alarm bells ringing.

One article I wrote during my time in Abu Dhabi was about a group of Emirati military officers who managed to scale Mount Everest. One of the men I interviewed was a young, bright and well-spoken high-level member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family. In the UK, if Prince Harry was to climb Everest, the media would have a field day with it. But I was forbidden from reporting on this brave young man’s royal status.

In order to set up a base in the UAE, unless they’re based in one of the country’s ‘free trade zones’, British companies must have an Emirati business partner on board, and that puts British businessmen and women in a precarious position should political relations between the UK and the UAE go sour because the local business partner could potentially then be allowed to keep the business.

The British government’s bargaining position is weak because the Abu Dhabi rulers know full well the chaos being caused by Brexit uncertainty, and that the British need their global trading partners now more than ever.

The UAE government also has vested interests in the UK - in London, not only do wealthy Emiratis own sizeable chunks of real estate, but they have invested in Emirates Stadium, the Emirates Air Line cable car, DP World London Gateway, various renewable energy and of course Manchester City football club, Questions could be asked about the future of these investments if UAE-UK relations freeze over.

A trusted friend on mine who has close links with the Abu Dhabi royal family once gave me advice, which I have never forgotten. When you interview Emirati people and an uncomfortable truth is revealed, you can only report on it if there is a way to do so that does not shame that person in any way. I wonder whether Mr Hedges might have come across some uncomfortable truths about the UAE in his academic research.

Topic Tags:

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

20 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

26 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police have issuded footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

42 minutes ago
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

13:24 Jake Foxford
The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four vehicles have collided on the A1120, blocking the road in both directions.

Prizes handed out at King Edward VI School’s annual awards evening

13:18 Russell Cook
King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN

Pride and joy were just two of the emotions of students from King Edward VI School, in Bury St Edmunds, who were presented with certificates and prizes at their annual awards evening.

Knuckle duster seized after police tail car for 30 miles

11:35 Jake Foxford
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: ESSEX OSG

Police tracked a driver for more than 30 miles before stopping a car and seizing a knuckle duster from a vehicle.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24