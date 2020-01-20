E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk youngsters invited to join Astronaut Academy for half term

PUBLISHED: 17:45 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 20 January 2020

Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. At Bury's astronaut academy you can follow in the great explorer's footseps Photo: AP/Photo, NASA

Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. At Bury's astronaut academy you can follow in the great explorer's footseps Photo: AP/Photo, NASA

Archant

"To Infinity and Beyond!" During the February half term holidays, Bury St Edmunds Arc shopping centre is inviting children to join the space race, enjoy an out of this world experience as part of a special Astronaut Academy.

Lunar Eclipse - explore the universe at the Arc planetarium in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LINDA BOHEALunar Eclipse - explore the universe at the Arc planetarium in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LINDA BOHEA

Children that enrol in the Astronaut Academy will take part in a space training session where they will be taught all the special skills that astronauts need to explore the final frontier. They will then be able to dress up as an astronaut before embarking on their mission to the moon, following in the footsteps of Neil Armstrong.

You may also want to watch:

The newly trained astronauts will then be able to step inside a dome shaped planetarium where they will watch a 3D tour of the solar system. If the astronauts successfully complete their mission they will be rewarded with some real space food.

Abbie Panks, centre manager at arc shopping centre, said "We are so excited about our Astronaut Academy, it includes some really fun yet educational activities for the children to enjoy."

The free event is being held in Charter Square on Monday February 17 between 11am and 3pm, for more details visit the arc website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Most Read

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brother of missing ex-Royal Marine makes emotional plea

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Another week, more cancellations on Greater Anglia’s East Suffolk Line

The new trains on the East Suffolk Line are still causing problems. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man accused of wielding baseball bat with knife screwed to end

A hearing took place at Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man used CD rack to beat neighbour until he lost consciousness

The attack took place at an address in Hardy Court, Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists