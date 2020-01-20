Suffolk youngsters invited to join Astronaut Academy for half term

Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. At Bury's astronaut academy you can follow in the great explorer's footseps Photo: AP/Photo, NASA Archant

"To Infinity and Beyond!" During the February half term holidays, Bury St Edmunds Arc shopping centre is inviting children to join the space race, enjoy an out of this world experience as part of a special Astronaut Academy.

Lunar Eclipse - explore the universe at the Arc planetarium in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LINDA BOHEA Lunar Eclipse - explore the universe at the Arc planetarium in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LINDA BOHEA

Children that enrol in the Astronaut Academy will take part in a space training session where they will be taught all the special skills that astronauts need to explore the final frontier. They will then be able to dress up as an astronaut before embarking on their mission to the moon, following in the footsteps of Neil Armstrong.

The newly trained astronauts will then be able to step inside a dome shaped planetarium where they will watch a 3D tour of the solar system. If the astronauts successfully complete their mission they will be rewarded with some real space food.

Abbie Panks, centre manager at arc shopping centre, said "We are so excited about our Astronaut Academy, it includes some really fun yet educational activities for the children to enjoy."

The free event is being held in Charter Square on Monday February 17 between 11am and 3pm, for more details visit the arc website