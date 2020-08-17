Gallery

Days Gone By: Memories of Bury St Edmunds Carnival –which returns next year

Bury St Edmunds Carnival is set to return in 2021. In this photo from 2006 the 14th Bury Brownies are seen on their Queen's Coronation party float Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

After an absence of 15 years, one of Suffolk’s most popular annual events is set to make a comeback next year – and planning is well under way.

Not quite 101 of them but these Dalmatians took part in the Bury Carnival procession in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Not quite 101 of them but these Dalmatians took part in the Bury Carnival procession in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds Carnival was discontinued in 2006 after being a firm fixture in the town’s calendar for more than 35 years.

Our gallery here shows pictures from the event – which always included a colourful procession of floats and a celebration of games and activities – stretching back to 1970.

It had been hoped to stage the carnival this year but it fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and now it has been announced that it will return on June 12 and 13 in 2021 and will feature a parade, and stalls, a small selection of fairground rides for children, music and acts in the Abbey Gardens – and organisers are already lining up those who will take part in the day’s programme.

Flashback to 2006 and majorettes taking part in the Bury Carnival parade. Do you recognise anyone? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Flashback to 2006 and majorettes taking part in the Bury Carnival parade. Do you recognise anyone? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Fun-time at Bury St Edmunds Carnival in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT Fun-time at Bury St Edmunds Carnival in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

A Red Indians themed float in the the 1981 Bury Carnival Picture: ARCHANT A Red Indians themed float in the the 1981 Bury Carnival Picture: ARCHANT

Brave girls from Bury St Edmunds Post Office defied the chilly weather and wore their scanty costumes for their 'Harem' float at the town's carnival in 1970 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE Brave girls from Bury St Edmunds Post Office defied the chilly weather and wore their scanty costumes for their 'Harem' float at the town's carnival in 1970 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Children on the parade, dressed as Disney dwarves at Bury Carnival in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Children on the parade, dressed as Disney dwarves at Bury Carnival in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Keeping cool at the Bury St Edmunds carnival, It's A Knockout competition at the town's Rugby Club in 1989. Picture Keith Mindham. Keeping cool at the Bury St Edmunds carnival, It's A Knockout competition at the town's Rugby Club in 1989. Picture Keith Mindham.

Activities at Bury St Edmunds Carnival 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Activities at Bury St Edmunds Carnival 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

