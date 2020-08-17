Days Gone By: Memories of Bury St Edmunds Carnival –which returns next year
PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 August 2020
After an absence of 15 years, one of Suffolk’s most popular annual events is set to make a comeback next year – and planning is well under way.
Bury St Edmunds Carnival was discontinued in 2006 after being a firm fixture in the town’s calendar for more than 35 years.
Our gallery here shows pictures from the event – which always included a colourful procession of floats and a celebration of games and activities – stretching back to 1970.
It had been hoped to stage the carnival this year but it fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and now it has been announced that it will return on June 12 and 13 in 2021 and will feature a parade, and stalls, a small selection of fairground rides for children, music and acts in the Abbey Gardens – and organisers are already lining up those who will take part in the day’s programme.
