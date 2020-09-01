E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

You leave your clothes on for this massage technique

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 September 2020

During Bowen treatments, the therapist moves gently over key areas of connective tissue Picture: Sarah Woodhouse

During Bowen treatments, the therapist moves gently over key areas of connective tissue Picture: Sarah Woodhouse

Archant

Sarah Woodhouse of Bury St Edmunds specialises in the Bowen massage method - have you heard of it?

Bowen therapy can be performed effectively over clothing. That, paired with PPE, makes it an ideal socially-distanced treatment for alleviating tension Picture: Sarah WoodhouseBowen therapy can be performed effectively over clothing. That, paired with PPE, makes it an ideal socially-distanced treatment for alleviating tension Picture: Sarah Woodhouse

Lockdown has no doubt taken its toll on many of us, and has inevitably created tension throughout our bodies.

While spas are open again in England, many people however are still reluctant to receive any treatments that involve close contact with someone from outside of their household – but there may be an alternative solution that can help work out your knots, all while maintaining a safe and distant barrier between client and therapist.

Bowen – which is named after its founder Thomas Ambrose Bowen – is a deeply relaxing and gentle holistic hands-on therapy that works with the fascia of the body, helping support muscular-skeletal pain and discomfort, as well as stress and anxiety, through the use of precise hand movements. It is believed to be beneficial for those who suffer from back, shoulder and neck pain.

Sarah Woodhouse is a Suffolk-based therapist, reflexologist and Reiki practitioner who offers Bowen from her studios in Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell. She is also a tutor for The College of Bowen Studies, and a member of the Federation of Holistic Therapists and Association of Reflexologists.

Sarah Woodhouse, a Suffolk-based therapist and practitioner who offers Bowen treatments from her studios in Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell Picture: Sarah WoodhouseSarah Woodhouse, a Suffolk-based therapist and practitioner who offers Bowen treatments from her studios in Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell Picture: Sarah Woodhouse

With lockdown restrictions easing, she has been able to reopen her studios and help alleviate any physical stresses that people have built up over the year.

You may also want to watch:

“For many, it’s getting close to six months since anyone from outside their household has touched them, and because of the gentle moves that we make, Bowen is a really safe and reassuring way to get used to the sensation of a therapist working on your body again,” she explained.

“Bowen works on the body’s connective tissues. Put very simply, each element of your body is connected to the other via a variety of different types of connective tissues, including muscles, tendons, ligaments, and fascia. Pain or imbalance happens when there is a change in these connective tissue tensions. With gentle moves made over key areas of connective tissue, there is no manipulation or adjustment, making Bowen a deeply relaxing treatment.”

Bowen works by gently relieving tension on the body's connective tissues Picture: Sarah WoodhouseBowen works by gently relieving tension on the body's connective tissues Picture: Sarah Woodhouse

As well as being more gentle and relatively non-invasive compared to other massage techniques, Bowen can also be performed effectively over clothing, providing that additional barrier between practitioner and client – ideal for anyone who may have reservations about skin-on-skin contact. Both therapist and client can also wear PPE during the treatment.

“It’s the perfect social distancing therapy. During a Bowen session, we work on the whole body, but we only make around four to six moves at a time before stepping out of the treatment room for a two to five minute break. This break is a key part of the treatment, and allows the client’s body and mind the space and time to absorb the work that we have done, and decide how it needs to respond. It also means that we are reducing the amount of time we spend in the same space as our clients - one of the key recommendations from the government.”

In addition to being more socially distanced when compared to other treatments, Bowen is also more financially-friendly due to the small number of sessions needed before the client start to notice a positive change.

“Changes in circumstances mean that people are thinking very carefully about how they spend their money. Bowen is relatively easy on the pocket, with most clients needing on average around three treatments, each a week apart, to bring about a positive long-term, if not permanent, change to their health and well-being.

“As Bowen therapists, we aren’t interested in bringing our clients back week after week, month after month. Rather, we are interested in holistic treatments that get to the root cause of our clients’ health and wellbeing issues in order to resolve them, not stick a plaster on them.”

For more information about the benefits of Bowen therapy, email sarah@sarahwoodhousetherapy.co.uk or find her on Facebook @sarahwoodhousetherapy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Experts work on DNA profile for human bones in effort to identify victim

Police diving team on the bridge as the divers search the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMW driver suffers serious injuries in crash

The driver of the silver BMW in Leiston was taken to Ipswich Hospital (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person dies following medical emergency in Clacton

The Essex & Herts air ambulance was sent to Oxford Road in Clacton for a medical emergency (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

A140 reopens after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

You leave your clothes on for this massage technique

During Bowen treatments, the therapist moves gently over key areas of connective tissue Picture: Sarah Woodhouse