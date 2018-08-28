Opinion

What have we learned from war 100 years on?

I was watching the start of the Championship game with the Sheffield derby match tonight and I was pleased with the dignity of the remembrance ceremony among everybody before the match started.

I can look back and also remember what my father did in Europe (Italy), but thankfully he came home unscathed. Many didn’t.

The older I have become I now think far differently to what I used to! As I, like many others in our country are thankful for freedom and liberty – it came with a heavy cost. Good eventually overcame evil.

However, I am reminded of the ultimate sacrifice when Jesus said ‘Father forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing’ when we crucified Him. It is worth remembering and reflecting.

LLOYD ARMES,

Rushton Drive, Carlton Colville