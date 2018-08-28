Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

What have we learned from war 100 years on?

PUBLISHED: 13:49 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:49 10 November 2018

Traffic building up in Sudbury. Picture: DAVID RIDDLESTONE

Archant

I was watching the start of the Championship game with the Sheffield derby match tonight and I was pleased with the dignity of the remembrance ceremony among everybody before the match started.

I can look back and also remember what my father did in Europe (Italy), but thankfully he came home unscathed. Many didn’t.

The older I have become I now think far differently to what I used to! As I, like many others in our country are thankful for freedom and liberty – it came with a heavy cost. Good eventually overcame evil.

However, I am reminded of the ultimate sacrifice when Jesus said ‘Father forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing’ when we crucified Him. It is worth remembering and reflecting.

LLOYD ARMES,

Rushton Drive, Carlton Colville

Video WATCH - Close-up video of bittern catching a fish at Minsmere

6 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
The bittern seen fishing at Minsmere. Picture: CHARLES CUTHBERT

Bitterns are known to be elusive birds - but a photographer captured close-up footage of one catching and swallowing a big fish.

Video WATCH: Why video games are about more than just fun

16 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Visitors got to try out virtual reality games at Game Anglia 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To many, it might seem like just a bit of fun while idling away a few hours trying to conquer a universe or reach the next level.

Horse box stolen from field in middle of the afternoon

34 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Suffolk Police have issued an appeal. Picture: Denise Bradley

A horse box has been stolen from a Lowestoft field in the middle of the afternoon.

Photographers create striking light drawings of “Tommy” for Remembrance weekend

59 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
A drawing of

As a tribute for the Armistice centenary, a group of photographer friends have created drawings in light of a “Tommy” figure at landmarks around north Essex.

New Suffolk barbers to offer free haircuts for donation to Movember charity

16:00 Michael Steward
Gould Barbers is opening a new shop in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS

A Suffolk barbers will offer free haircuts in exchange for charity donations for a men’s health charity when it opens its doors next week.

Top marks! School gets ‘outstanding’ grade once again

15:09 Michael Steward
Priory School were awarded the top prize in a Suffolk Waste Partnership Christmas recycling project in December 2017. The school has retained its 'outstanding' status from Ofsted Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Bury St Edmunds special school has retained its ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted after teachers were praised for putting pupils “at the centre of all decisions”.

Bid to boost markets amid footfall struggles

15:06 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mildenhall market is in line for a proper power supply for the first time Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A market is not set to close despite footfall struggles, council leaders have insisted as they unveiled a series of fresh measures outlined to boost the number of customers.

