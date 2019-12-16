19 of the best New Year's Eve parties in Suffolk for 2019

Happy New Year - here's around up of the events that will bring in 2020 Photo: Getty

See in 2020 at a gala ball, Queen tribute night, live music party or James Bond themed event

New Year's Eve parties will welcome in a new decade. Will we have a return to the roaring twenties? Photo: Getty Images New Year's Eve parties will welcome in a new decade. Will we have a return to the roaring twenties? Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is over, the election is out of the way, the year with all its trials and tribulations is nearly history, so it's time to let your hair and celebrate the promise of better times ahead.

In the last century, the 1920s were the party decade. It was known as The Jazz Age, a time of fast cars and fast women and even faster men. It saw the rise of the The Flapper and the decadent cabaret club, flowing Champagne, stimulant drug-taking and cross-dressing as demonstrated in films like The Blue Angel with Marlene Dietrich and by pictures taken in venues like The Cotton Club in New York and in the underground clubs of Berlin during the period of the Weimar Republic as depected in the musical Cabaret.

So will the next decade be the 21st century's Roaring Twenties? We may get a clue from this year's New Year's Eve parties. Here's a selection...

New Year's Eve is a time to let your hair down and put the old year behind you Photo: Getty New Year's Eve is a time to let your hair down and put the old year behind you Photo: Getty

New Year's Eve Party, Jimmy's Farm, Wherstead

Tickets £49.95

Join Jimmy and Michaela at the Farm this New Year's Eve for a really special knees up.

There's a delicious two-course dinner with a DJ and a glass of prosecco to see in the New Year. Arrive at 7pm for dinner a 7.30pm with carriages at 1am.

New Year's Eve Gala, Ufford Park, Woodbridge

Tickets £99 (gala) £39 (adult family disco) £25 (child) £130 per room (party & stay)

Get in the party mood with this adult-only New Year's Eve Gala Dinner from 6.30pm where you can enjoy an arrival drink, along with a selection of canapés, followed by a delicious three-course meal served from 7pm. After dinner, dance into 2020 with a wonderful live band.

Alternatively, if you have younger children and you'd like to celebrate the New Year at Ufford Park, look no further than the New Year's Eve Family Disco. The perfect way for the whole family to celebrate this special evening together. Starting at 7pm, with carriages at 1am, the evening includes an arrival drink, buffet and disco for the whole family.

NYE Hootenanny, St Peter's By the Waterfront, Ipswich

Tickets: Full price £30 / Early-bird tier 2 £25

This year there's another spectacular New Years Eve Hootenanny with friends and outstanding live music in the stunning medieval church turned live arts venue.

The host for the evening, the BBC's Stephen 'Foz' Foster, will again introduce Suffolk's most outstanding musicians courtesy of 'GrapevineLIVE' - ensuring that you welcome in 2020 in style.

Further entertainment will be supplied by the sensational Funk Disco Band Motherfvnker and special guests, alongside the return of the brilliant Soul Groove DJ Daniel Lee Harvey.

And as always, specialist craft beer, wine and spirits bar and gorgeous street food caterers will ensure that your New Years Eve experience is that extra bit special.

New Year's Eve at Isaacs, Isaacs on the Quay, Ipswich

Tickets: Free

Not sure what to do for New Year's Eve? Why not join the fun at Isaacs and party into 2020?

DJ Garfie will be on stage from 8pm playing some great tunes to get you dancing throughout the night and into 2020. Plus, they'll also have a photo booth available for you to capture some great shots, a midnight countdown and sparklers at midnight too.

New Year's Eve Black Tie Party, The Brudenell Hotel, Aldeburgh

Tickets: £110

Join in with the first festivities of the decade and start your New Year in style. The party begins with a cocktail, followed by a lavish six-course dinner.

When the clock strikes midnight there will be ﬁreworks on the beach with a glass of Champagne.

Briarbank's New Year's Eve Party, Ipswich

Tickets: £15

This year, the Briarbank Bar and Brewery in Ipswich is bringing you a New Year's Eve Party to remember.

Taking place across their upstairs Tap Room, and in their new Lounge Bar, they'll be joined by the fantastic Matt White and the Emulsions from 10.30pm, who will be rocking the dance floor into 2020.

New Years Eve Family Party, Best Western The Hatfield Hotel, Lowestoft

Tickets: £22.96 - £45.32

The Hatfield Hotel's Family Night is back.The 2020 New Year's Eve Family Party Night has everything you need for all the family to celebrate in style.

Entertainment throughout the evening includes The Tricky Twister Magic & Balloon Show, live performance from Honey James singing various hits throughout the decades plus DJ Nick Chatten spinning the tunes to keep you dancing all night long.

New Year's Eve Party, Seckford Hall Hotel & Spa, Woodbridge

Tickets: From £120

Roll into 2020 in 1920s style and enjoy an unrivalled evening of spectacular food, drink and entertainment, followed by fireworks at midnight.

Step into a 'Roaring Twenties' themed New Year's Eve Party in the Great Hall - a glistening backdrop of sequins, sparkling snow and twinkling lights.

Enjoy an arrival drink, followed by a four-course banquet and fabulous live entertainment.

James Bond New Years Eve Party, Mildenhall Cricket Club, Mildenhall

Tickets: £16.50

Mildenhall Cricket Club is hosting a James Bond themed New Years Eve party to see in 2020 in style.

Stroll down the red carpet and into the 007 themed party that includes photo booth, Martini Cccktails, a buffet, disco and bubbly at midnight. Admission restricted to 16s and over.

New Years Eve Party, Trinity Park Events, Ipswich

Tickets: £30

The funkiest most soulful NYE party in town is at Trinity Park, featuring stars of soul and funk The Ashton Jones Project, who will be bringing their classic funk energy with an incredible nine piece live band described as "One of the finest Soul voices in the UK" by Stephen Foster, BBC Radio Suffolk, plus the excellent DJ Rossi-P on the decks, spinning classic soul and funk grooves all night long. This will be an unforgettable night of dancing, drinking and dodgems - definitely not to be missed.

New Year's Black-Tie Ball in the Pavilion, Ravenwood Hall, Bury St Edmunds

Tickets: £110 per person

Say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 with Ravenwood. Pop the cork and put on your dancing shoes for this VIP Black-Tie Ball in the Pavilion. The hotel's New Year's party includes canapes and Champagne on arrival with a spectacular fireworks display at midnight.

Best Western Ipswich Hotel, Copdock

Tickets: £75

Get dressed up and join the hotel for a grand evening where you will be served a delicious four course meal. You can then dance the night to live music and enjoy seeing the New Year in with a glass of bubbly at Mmdnight.

New Year at Hintlesham Hall

Spend New Year's Eve at Hintlesham Hall - enjoy a three course menu and celebrations, and stay at the hotel for the night.

Wake up the next day in a luxurious room, and enjoy a delicious breakfast to welcome in 2020.

New Years Eve- Re-Grooved Party, Wiff Waff, Ipswich

Tickets: Free

Are you ready to party like its 1999?

Dust off the platforms, get your flares ironed, its time to PARTY!

Due to popular demand the Re-Grooved events in Ipswich, has finally decided to put on a New Year's Eve event and Wiff Waff will be buzzing into 2020.

Playing the biggest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s all night, you will be singing into 2020 all those tunes you remember so well...

Flash A Tribute to Queen New Years Eve Party, Eye Town Hall

Tickets: £25 adults £15 juniors (first 150) then £30 after that or £35 on the door.

The BBC described this act "As close as it gets. The world's most Authentic Queen Tribute Band." There will be a full cash bar on the evening with ales, lagers, wines and spirits.

There will be an after party at The Queens Head with a 80s and 90s disco. Pop star fancy dress is optional but the best fancy dress will win a drinks voucher. There will be a food stall available to purchase after the event with steak burgers, veggie option, chicken burgers and bacon baps.

New Year's Eve Gala Ball, Best Western Brook Hotel & Restaurant, Felixstowe

Tickets: £45

The New Year's Eve Party includes a three course dinner with coffee and petit fours.

Then its time to party with the resident DJ entertaining you before the countdown to midnight and then more dancing until the early morning.

Dress code is black tie/cocktail attire.

New Year's Eve Adult Party, Greshams Ipswich

Tickets: £25

Celebrate the end of year with a party in the Willow Suite featuring "Idress" and his five piece band, plus a live DJ set. Dance the night away in Suffolk`s newest premier venue.

The Soul Lounge NYE...20/20 Vision..The Session, Venue 77, Ipswich

Tickets: £12

The Soul Lounge is pleased to announce another NYE @Venue77 Ipswich. Taking you out of one soulful decade and into another. A night that promises to be a packed with Classic Soul Tracks, Old Skool R&B and New Soul plus a touch of house.

This is a ticket only event with a limited capacity. Please note no cash entry on the night.

New Years Eve Party at The Randolph Hotel, Reydon, Southwold

Tickets: £20

With fork buffet and live music from Party X.