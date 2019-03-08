11 of the best child friendly restaurants in Suffolk and Essex

Whether you're setting off for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even afternoon tea, here are some of the best places to eat with your family.

The Maybush, Cliff Road, Waldringfield, IP12 4QL

Daily 9am to 9.30pm

This riverside pub will please everyone from toddlers to teens with its tasty menu featuring fish and local produce. There's cheese and tomato flatbread with crudités on the children's menu as well as dishes like Proctor's sausages with chips and baked beans. Highchairs for toddlers are available inside and out and they can get an activity pack to keep them entertained too. Why not sit on the terrace and enjoy the views of the River Deben while they do some colouring?

Ice Café, Unit 2 Lundy Court, Rougham Industrial Estate, Rougham, IP30 9ND

Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm

Reopening for the holidays from August 10, this recently launched café near Bury St Edmunds serves up a crowd-pleasing kids' menu. For £8 children can choose a main, side, drink and dessert - you can't go wrong with an ICE burger, hand cut chips, milkshake and short stack pancakes. There are vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available too. Older children will be impressed with the loft style décor and the graffiti mural.

Ottoman, 482 Woodbridge Rd, Ipswich IP4 4PS

Tuesday to Friday 4.30pm to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday 12noon to 11pm

At this welcoming Turkish restaurant, try the chef's selection Ottoman mezze platter (or two) and marvel at the colourful treats that arrive at your table. The dish of three cold and three hot starters could include pink sultan - marinated beetroot in mayonnaise, garlic yoghurt and olive oil dressing - baba ganoush and hummus, homemade falafel, calamari and halloumi stuffed pepper. There are plenty of main dishes to choose from too, some of which are cooked on the impressive charcoal barbecue grill.

Cabbages & Kings, 127 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket IP14 1BB

Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm, Saturday 8am to 2pm

Everything you order at this Stowmarket café helps young people at The Mix, the youth centre it is based in. The café has received the silver award in the Eat Out Eat Well scheme and offers healthy options such as smoothies and salads. But you can also treat yourself to sweet or savoury fluffy American style pancakes and freshly baked cakes. There's also a children's menu, high chairs and a gated family dining area.

Cherry Tree Inn, 73 Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, IP12 4AG

Monday to Friday 12noon to 9pm, Sunday 12noon to 8pm

This town centre pub has a large beer garden with plenty of tables and an outdoor children's play area to keep little ones entertained. Children's meals include pesto and tomato penne pasta topped with grated Parmesan, but many of the options on the main and dessert menus can be made smaller for little ones. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free dishes are available. If it's not outdoor weather, there are some board games you can play while waiting for your food to arrive.

Dough and Co, 48 Saint Johns, Colchester, CO2 7AD and 62 North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE

Colchester daily 12noon to 11pm; Sudbury 5pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 12noon to 11pm, Sunday 12noon to 10pm

You can eat in or takeaway wood-fired pizza from these restaurants which opened last year. One of the most popular pizzas is the The High Protein One, which is topped with a sauce of blitzed up San Marzano tomatoes, Fior di Latte mozzarella, Italian ham, Napoli pepperoni, chicken breast and parsley. There are plenty of other toppings to choose from, including vegetarian and vegan ones. Drinks include San Pellegrino for the children and Red Peroni for the adults.

Takayama, 26-28 Fore Street, Ipswich, IP4 1JU

Tuesday to Saturday 12noon to 3pm, 5.30pm to 11pm, Sunday 12.30pm to 10pm

If you're all keen to try Japanese and Korean cuisine, Takayama is the place to go. There's everything from yaki gyoza (filled dumplings) and kimchi (the traditional Korean spicy pickled cabbage) to sushi and sashimi on the menu. The restaurant also offers a vegan menu. At lunchtime a great way to try a selection of dishes is by ordering a Takayama bento box. One of the colourful bento boxes available includes three pieces of sushi, seaweed salad, three pieces of salmon sashimi, avocado roll and three pieces of yasai (vegetable) tempura.

The Four Horseshoes, Wickham Road, Thornham Magna, IP23 8HD

Monday to Thursday 12noon to 3pm, 6pm to 9pm, Friday until 9.30pm, Saturday 12noon to 3pm, 3pm to 6pm, 6pm to 9.30pm, Sunday 12noon to 3pm, 3pm to 8.30pm

This traditional pub just off the A14 and close to Thornham Walks offers food throughout the week, from lunch and hot snacks to a Sunday carvery and dinner. There's a children's menu and highchairs are available. The main menu changes regularly but usually includes traditional British favourites such as fish and chips and steak and ale pie and sticky toffee pudding and chocolate brownie. If the weather is fine, head outdoors and sit in the pretty garden.

Maharani, 46 Norwich Road, Ipswich, IP1 2NJ

Monday to Friday 5.30pm to 11pm. Saturday and Sunday 12noon to 2pm, 5.30pm to 11.30pm

The welcoming restaurant, which specialises in Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, has recently introduced a vegan menu. Some of these new, plant-based dishes include a Tandoori mixed grill of peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, vegetable hariali with spices, spinach, mint and coraiander leaves, sag chana (spinach and chickpea) biryani and Badami rice flavoured with almonds and cashew nuts. There's an extensive main menu too, including the chef's special of chicken tikka, lamb tikka and tandoori king prawn in a medium sauce topped with spicy lamb and green chilli.

Hall Farm Café Restaurant, Church Road, Stratford St Mary, CO7 6LS

Monday to Saturday 9am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Sit and watch the animals on the farm while you eat, then go for a wander on the farm trail afterwards. Visit for breakfast, lunch, a light afternoon meal or tea. There's a traditional afternoon tea, or if you don't have a sweet tooth why not try the farmer's wife tea? You'll get a selection of finger sandwiches, a homemade miniature cheese scone with cream cheese and piccalilli and a selection of other savoury treats. A children's menu and highchairs are available too.

Love Thy Burger, 58 High Street, Colchester, CO1 1DH and 38 Westgate Street, Ipswich, IP1 3ED

Monday to Thursday 12noon to 9.30pm, Friday and Saturday 12noon to 10.30pm, Sunday 12noon to 9pm

Children will love these burger restaurants, which offer a kids' menu including a burger or chicken nuggets with fries and a fruit drink. Older children and adults can pick a burger such as the Scorchio - beef patty, chilli jam, smoked streaky bacon, cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and Love Thy Burger spicy sauce. There's a vegetarian option too. As well as regular fries there are rosemary fries and sweet potato fries. Drinks include milkshakes and San Miguel for the grown-ups.