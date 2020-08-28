Get fit and healthy with Chris Woolener Personal Training

Achieve your fitness goals with classes and PT sessions, no matter your age, gender or current ability.

Following his passion for health and fitness, Chris Woolener started his personal training business at the beginning of the year, after spending over ten years in the industry. Based in Stowmarket, he offers a range of training and classes for all abilities and fitness levels, spanning those who are just starting their fitness journey to clients seeking semi-professional instruction and competition training. Chris also provides training for those focused on weight loss and body toning, as well as clients who have been referred by their GP.

Specialising in training pre and post-natal women as well as clients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Chris is dedicated to helping his clients achieve everyday activities to improve their lifestyles. Chris says: “I began prioritising my health and fitness after I broke my back. Exercise improved my life so much that it inspired me to become a personal trainer to help others.

“A great example of this is the three specialists’ classes that I run. Before lockdown, I would run separate classes for clients with MS, clients over 50 years old, and clients with COPD to help support and improve their wellbeing. The classes have been really well received and I’ve even been nominated for two MS Society awards.”

Specialist classes have been temporarily suspended as many of Chris’s clients are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, but he has been offering online zoom sessions to help them remain fit, healthy and motivated.

Every Sunday morning, Chris runs two bootcamps on The Green, Northfield View estate. Expect everything from battle ropes to shuttle runs and push ups to sit ups in this friendly bootcamp suitable for all ages and abilities. Chris also offers PT to individuals, couples and small groups based in his home studio gym.

“Clients come to me with a wide range of goals, including weight loss and toning up, as well as more focused health-specific goals, such as improving their movement or breathing.

“The first thing we do is sit down together and work out a plan, which includes everything from areas they want to focus on, how much time they want to exercise per week, and how quickly they want to achieve their goals,” says Chris. A nutrition plan and homework exercises are also given when relevant, to ensure clients stay on track throughout their plan.

Mark Cullen, one of Chris’s clients, says: “Chris is one fantastic personal trainer. He listens to what you want to achieve and builds an individual programme. His bootcamp is fun and he encourages a brilliant team ethos – you put in your effort but build on it as time goes by.”

Another of Chris’s clients, Nathan White, has also enjoyed his PT sessions, so much so that his whole family now train with Chris. Nathan says: “I cannot speak highly enough of this guy. He has trained me, my wife, children and mother in law! I have got into running and fitness and this is down to Chris motivating me to motivate myself. He is down to earth, gently encouraging and a really nice bloke.”

For more information please visit chriswoolener.co.uk.