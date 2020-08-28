E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Get fit and healthy with Chris Woolener Personal Training

PUBLISHED: 16:50 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 28 August 2020

Chris has his own studio gym in his home Picture: Chris Woolener

Chris has his own studio gym in his home Picture: Chris Woolener

Archant

Achieve your fitness goals with classes and PT sessions, no matter your age, gender or current ability.

Following his passion for health and fitness, Chris Woolener started his personal training business at the beginning of the year, after spending over ten years in the industry. Based in Stowmarket, he offers a range of training and classes for all abilities and fitness levels, spanning those who are just starting their fitness journey to clients seeking semi-professional instruction and competition training. Chris also provides training for those focused on weight loss and body toning, as well as clients who have been referred by their GP.

Specialising in training pre and post-natal women as well as clients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Chris is dedicated to helping his clients achieve everyday activities to improve their lifestyles. Chris says: “I began prioritising my health and fitness after I broke my back. Exercise improved my life so much that it inspired me to become a personal trainer to help others.

“A great example of this is the three specialists’ classes that I run. Before lockdown, I would run separate classes for clients with MS, clients over 50 years old, and clients with COPD to help support and improve their wellbeing. The classes have been really well received and I’ve even been nominated for two MS Society awards.”

Specialist classes have been temporarily suspended as many of Chris’s clients are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, but he has been offering online zoom sessions to help them remain fit, healthy and motivated.

Every Sunday morning, Chris runs two bootcamps on The Green, Northfield View estate. Expect everything from battle ropes to shuttle runs and push ups to sit ups in this friendly bootcamp suitable for all ages and abilities. Chris also offers PT to individuals, couples and small groups based in his home studio gym.

You may also want to watch:

“Clients come to me with a wide range of goals, including weight loss and toning up, as well as more focused health-specific goals, such as improving their movement or breathing.

“The first thing we do is sit down together and work out a plan, which includes everything from areas they want to focus on, how much time they want to exercise per week, and how quickly they want to achieve their goals,” says Chris. A nutrition plan and homework exercises are also given when relevant, to ensure clients stay on track throughout their plan.

Mark Cullen, one of Chris’s clients, says: “Chris is one fantastic personal trainer. He listens to what you want to achieve and builds an individual programme. His bootcamp is fun and he encourages a brilliant team ethos – you put in your effort but build on it as time goes by.”

Another of Chris’s clients, Nathan White, has also enjoyed his PT sessions, so much so that his whole family now train with Chris. Nathan says: “I cannot speak highly enough of this guy. He has trained me, my wife, children and mother in law! I have got into running and fitness and this is down to Chris motivating me to motivate myself. He is down to earth, gently encouraging and a really nice bloke.”

For more information please visit chriswoolener.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police launch murder probe following discovery of bones in river

A cordon set up outside the grounds of St Gregory's Church in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Man found not guilty of murder 21 years ago

Michael Donnelly was found not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant looks to the future after securing new investment

Portman House, home of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star

Revealed: The five players snubbed for Ipswich Town’s squad 2020/21 photo

Ipswixh Town players spell out the letters NHS at yesterday's squad photo shoot. Photo: ITFC