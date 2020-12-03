Get your Christmas shopping all wrapped up under one roof

Suffolk Food Hall

If you’re set on a Shop Local Christmas, then look no further than Suffolk Food Hall.

Suffolk Food Hall is located at Wherstead, overlooking the Orwell estuary

Nestled in the countryside at Wherstead, farmer-run Suffolk Food Hall offers all the local treats you need for a festive feast, from meat at the butchery and cheese in the delicatessen, to seafood from the fishmonger and seasonal fruit and veg from the greengrocer.

But it’s not just food on offer. During a visit to Suffolk Food Hall you can also tick off any remaining Christmas gifts from the extensive range of homewares, toys and decorations, plus foodie gifts such as chocolates, alcohol sets and hampers.

With everything under one roof, it’s the perfect one-stop-shop for your Christmas shopping. And once all the shopping’s done, you can re-fuel with a take-away hot drink and a bite to eat from the cafe, or enjoy some post-shopping lunch while enjoying the views of the Orwell estuary in The Cookhouse restaurant. Here’s our top picks for Christmas gifts...

Not sure what to buy for that awkward relative? How about a Suffolk Food Hall gift voucher?

Vouch for it

Vouchers are the perfect gift because of their versatility. They allow the recipient to choose their own gift at Suffolk Food Hall, put the value towards something bigger, or even redeem them in the restaurant for a tasty festive feast. Available in denominations of £10.

The team at Suffolk Food Hall will create a unique hamper to your requirements

Bespoke hampers

Create a hamper that is truly unique for a specific person. Choose what you want and the team at Suffolk Food Hall will wrap-it or, if you’re not sure, simply give them some ideas and they’ll make-up a suggestion. Whether it’s sweet treats, vegan inspired or cheese and wine… the possibilities are endless. Hampers start from £25.

It wouldn't be Christmas without a cheeseboard.

Cheeseboarding

One for cheeselovers! Suffolk Food Hall’s delicatessen is full of delicious delights.Pair your cheese with crackers, chutneys and more, and you’ve got yourself the perfect cheeseboard to enjoy over the festive period. Warning: you might be coming back for more! Cheeseboards start from £20.

This festive gift pack from St Peter's brewery is sure to go down well as a Christmas gift

St Peter’s gift pack

The festive gift pack from St Peter’s brewery includes two of the brewer’s most popular ales, Gatekeeper and Suffolk Gold, along with a St Peter’s glass … all in a whacky gift box for £12.50. Beer drinkers rejoice - this gift is for you.

Leffy Elf is one of a range of Jellycat soft toys available at Suffolk Food Hall

Purrfect gifts from Jellycat

The cutest toys you ever could imagine. Jellycat has a range of adorable cuddly toys; none more so than Leffy Elf, priced £16.95, one of the festive range for 2020. A Jellycat isn’t only for Christmas though, with fun fruit and veg, animals and even alien cuddly toys available at Suffolk Food Hall.

Freckleface aromatherapy wax melts sets are already one of Suffolk Food Hall's most popular gifts for Christmas this year

A treat for the senses

Already one of Suffolk Food Hall’s most popular gifts for Christmas this year, the Freckleface aromatherapy set includes a burner and 10 wax melts, all displayed in a gift bag for £20. Not only that, you can choose the scents of the melts from the wide range available. True paradise for the senses.

Build your own gift box of Charbonnel chocolates, starting from £7.95

Chocolate heaven

Know a chocoholic? Or just looking for an indulgent gift? Charbonnel chocolates are a decadent gift, available in a variety of flavours. Build your own gift box at Suffolk Food Hall or choose from the ready-made boxes, available in a range of sizes, starting from £7.95.

This selection of Stokes' ketchup is a perfect gift

Ketchup lovers delight

The perfect gift for the ultimate ketchup fan! This collection contains a unique selection of Stokes’ original and flavoured ketchup in 38g mini jars, along with a 300g bottle of the award-winning original ketchup. Packaged in a stylish gift box all for £14.95.

