Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Citroen Berlingo Multispace mixes vast charm with incredible practicality

PUBLISHED: 16:35 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 21 November 2018

Citroen Berlingo Multispace is a van-based multi-purpose vehicle boasting vast space and huge practicality. Picture: Citroen

Citroen Berlingo Multispace is a van-based multi-purpose vehicle boasting vast space and huge practicality. Picture: Citroen

Citroen

Tom Wiltshire gets behind the wheel of Citroen’s latest Berlingo to see if the van-based multi-purpose vehicle still has a place in today’s crossover-dominated market.

Citroen Berlingo Multispace's front shares styling cues from the brand's crossovers. Picture: CitroenCitroen Berlingo Multispace's front shares styling cues from the brand's crossovers. Picture: Citroen

The van-based MPV is nothing new but in a world filled with crossovers – where even traditionally budget brands are being forced to move upmarket – the latest models have a lot to do to compete. This is Citroen’s effort – the Berlingo Multispace, ‘funky’ sibling of the Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life.

What’s new?

Sitting on the PSA Group’s new platform, styling is inspired by cars such as Citroen’s C3 Aircross and the latest 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel turbo engines offer decent performance and impressive economy.

The cavernous, offering up to 775 litres of space, is also enormously practical. Picture: CitroenThe cavernous, offering up to 775 litres of space, is also enormously practical. Picture: Citroen

Inside has seen the biggest upgrade, with the van’s interior given a serious makeover while plenty of technology has been added.

Looks and image

There’s no disguising the van origins but Citroen’s turned them into something funky and desirable. The front shares the style of the C3 Aircross, while coloured foglight surrounds and funky plastic ‘Airbumps’ on the side panels give a fresh, modern look.

Fun and funky feel extends to the interior. Picture: CitroenFun and funky feel extends to the interior. Picture: Citroen

At the back, there’s only so much you can do with a box.

Under the bonnet

The middle option of the three 1.5-litre diesels – 75hp, 100hp or 130hp – has more than adequate performance for most daily needs along with impressive 60mpg economy. On faster roads, you’ll need use the five-speed gearbox – the higher-powered model has six speeds – but it remains impressively refined.

It's difficult to disguise the van-derived Citroen Berlingo Multispace's boxy back end. Picture: CitroenIt's difficult to disguise the van-derived Citroen Berlingo Multispace's boxy back end. Picture: Citroen

For lighter loads or mainly urban driving, the 110 or 130hp petrols make a great alternative.

How it drives

What the Berlingo aims to do well is comfort – and generally succeeds. There’s a stiffness to the rear inherited from its van roots but it settles with some weight. The Berlingo deals well with potholes and speed bumps, and doesn’t become unsettled on uneven surfaces.

The trade-off is plenty of body lean and some understeer when pushed – not a problem if you stay within its limits.

Space and comfort

Going from the equivalent crossover into the Berlingo Multispace is like stepping from a chapel into a cathedral. It’s vast inside with plenty of legroom and huge headroom for all five occupants. The boot – up to 775 litres – is cavernous but leave plenty of room behind to open the huge tailgate. A longer sever-seat version will follow soon.

You had to take the seats out in previous Berlingos to enjoy a flat load floor but now they fold flat, Twin side sliding doors make access effortless and storage up front is impressive.

Final say

The Citroen Berlingo Multispace mixes charm with incredible practicality in a way a similarly-sized crossover would struggle to do. If you value practicality above everything else, there’s little that does the job quite so well as this Berlingo.

SPEC AND TECH

Model: Citroen Berlingo Multispace Feel BlueHDi 100 S&S £19,600 (from £18,875)

Engine: 1,499cc, 100hp, four-cylinder turbo diesel with five-speed manual gearbox

Performance: 0-62mph 12.3 seconds; top speed 109mph

MPG: 65.7 combined

CO2 emissions: 112g/km

Topic Tags:

BMW drug driver fails appeal

21 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Hamid was found to have been under the infleunce of drugs whilst driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from north Essex has lost his appeal against a drug driving conviction after he was found to be 13 times over the limit.

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

55 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Trespass incident causing train delays

16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Trains between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed due to an earlier incident Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed for up to 40 minutes due to a trespassing incident.

Essex man charged with robbery, burglary and wounding

16:28 Dominic Moffitt
Robert Preece was arrested and charged with several offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Essex man is due in court in connection with a number of serious offences committed in Chelmsford, Maldon and Shoebury.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

16:17 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

Upbeat get prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

16:08 Russell Cook
Clare, Countess of Euston and Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, presents the trophy and certificate for the Queen's Award for Voluntary Sevice to Slylvia Baker, right, the chairman of Upbeat Heart Support; Hilary Neeves, secretary and fundraiser for Upbeat; second left, and Daemmon Reeve, patron of Upbeat. Picture: RUSSELL COOK . Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Heart patients were all aglow and bursting with pride as they were awarded a highly prestigious award.

Pick your own real Christmas tree this year

16:02 Megan Aldous
Pick your own real Christmas tree Picture: TOM SOPER

Get your hands on a Christmas tree from the same company which have suppled 10 Downing Street in previous years.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24