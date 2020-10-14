Suffolk seamstress now offering bridal face masks

Bride-to-be Symone Pemberton, whose mum wanted her to have a special mask to wear to her wedding dress fittings Picture: Symone Pemberton Archant

Clare Perkins, who was recently named one of the country’s top 30 mask makers, uses silk and Chantilly lace in her wedding creations.

Clare, who has spent all of lockdown making masks and scrubs, has now added bridal masks to her repertoire. Picture: Charlotte Bond Clare, who has spent all of lockdown making masks and scrubs, has now added bridal masks to her repertoire. Picture: Charlotte Bond

Woodbridge resident Clare Perkins has been helping Suffolk brides-to-be feel a sense of normality during the pandemic by creating beautiful bridal face coverings to match their dresses.

The former Mayor of Woodbridge – who has been sewing for over 50 years – was recently approached by a bride’s mother who wanted to give her daughter a mask that matched her dress to wear during her fittings.

“Having been involved in the bridal industry for most of my professional life, I’m quite a romantic and I loved that side of my business. When I gave up bridalwear, although it was with a big sigh of relief because of the deadlines and the physical work, I missed doing it.

“I suddenly thought I’d quite like to do something for weddings, and then by chance, a woman phoned me up and asked if I could make a bridal face mask for her daughter’s wedding dress fitting. I thought to myself how much I would love to do that, so that’s how it started.”

An ivory bridal face mask, alongside a silk bag Picture: Clare Perkins An ivory bridal face mask, alongside a silk bag Picture: Clare Perkins

After bride-to-be Symone Pemberton’s mum sent a photo of her to Clare wearing the mask at her fitting, it inspired her to expand her offering and make more bridal face coverings - which are now available from her online shop, Silk Rose Sew Suffolk.

“As it’s for such a special occasion, I feel you should give the mask extra care and attention. They take a bit longer to make but I make a point of hand sewing the lace on, so it is truly bespoke – much like a wedding dress. I’m using Chantilly lace as I adore it, and silk, but I can match the silk to whatever colour the brides, or even bridesmaids, need them to be.”

Not only are the masks practical and chic, Clare says they ensure the bride will always have a memento of her big day.

Clare handsewing lace to her masks, to ensure they're as bespoke as wedding dresses Picture: Clare Perkins Clare handsewing lace to her masks, to ensure they're as bespoke as wedding dresses Picture: Clare Perkins

“The mother who first asked me to make one gave it as a gift to her daughter, and as a memory for her wedding, so I make them with a nice little silk pouch. I can also add the date of the wedding on it by hand – it’s just those little touches that really help during these strange times.”

With no sign of when masks will no longer be mandatory, Clare is more than happy to continue making them - and hopes her wedding face coverings will give the brides of Suffolk a sense of normality.

“I’m just happy I can still give a bespoke service to a bride. I’ve already been asked by two shops in Woodbridge if I would make quite a few for them, and one shop I know said it will carry on ordering coverings as and when needed. I do think it’s going to have to be something we all get used to wearing for some time to come, but it’s a necessity.”