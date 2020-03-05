Suffolk pupils on song in largest children's choir in London

The pupils on stage at the O2 Arena taking part in the Young Voices Choir. Picture: CLARE COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

Pupils from a Suffolk primary school have taken part in a national concert - the biggest children's choir in the world.

The children from Clare Community Primary School outside the O2 arena for the Young Voices Choir. Picture: CLARE COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOL The children from Clare Community Primary School outside the O2 arena for the Young Voices Choir. Picture: CLARE COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOL

The 39 youngsters from Clare Community Primary School near Sudbury perform at the O2 arena alongside thousands of other children in Young Voices.

This has been staging full-scale arena concerts with a first-class production nationwide for the last 25 years alongside stars such as Beverley Knight, Joss Stone and Tom Jones.

Luba Brown, a Year 5 teacher at the school, led her group of pupils aged between 7 and 11-years-old through the event which saw Tony Hadley, former frontman of legendary New Romantic 1980's group Spandau Ballet also perform.

Ms Brown said: "The children had been practising the songs and moves as part of their extra-curricular club during the autumn term and got really excited by the selection of pop and western medleys as well as by the funky dance sequences.

"They travelled to London on the day and took part in the grand rehearsal followed by the concert watched by the families and friends, who had an opportunity to join in with the children for one of the performances and show off their own dance moves.

"It was a very long day, with the concert finishing at 9pm and the children arriving back home after midnight.

"But it is the event they will always remember as one of the brightest highlights of their primary school."

Young Voices gives children the opportunity to perform up and down the country to sing in world class arenas and is designed to inspire and unify students and boost their confidence.

The children stated the day was "one of the best of their lives" and "the best singing experience ever".

Ms Brown said: "As a school, we always try to provide exciting opportunities for children beyond their everyday experiences.

"It was such an exciting day and we as staff were so pleased and proud of how the children took part and behaved.

"We had joined the Young Voice Choir a couple of times before, that is why we knew it would be an amazing day for the children.

"And it proved to be so, as they are still buzzing from the experience."