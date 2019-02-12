Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you received a fake council tax refund?

PUBLISHED: 13:02 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 18 February 2019

Some fraudsters are promising hundreds of pounds in fake refunds to unsuspectiong residents Picture: LUDHI85/GETTY IMAGES

Some fraudsters are promising hundreds of pounds in fake refunds to unsuspectiong residents Picture: LUDHI85/GETTY IMAGES

ludhi85

Council tax refunds could well be scams warns Colchester Borough Council as fake calls and emails are on the rise.

Trading Standards say you should never give away personal or financial details over the phone Picture: HIGHWAYSTARZ/GETTY IMAGESTrading Standards say you should never give away personal or financial details over the phone Picture: HIGHWAYSTARZ/GETTY IMAGES

Spam emails and phone texts alerting residents to a potential tax refund have been reported to the council’s Trading Standards office.

Many of the messages bear email addresses falsely claiming to be sent from GOV.UK and HMRC and are arriving at the same time council tax bills are being delivered.

The council is clear that the messages are not genuine, links should not be followed and no personal information should be given.

How can I tell a fake message from a real one?

The council advises people to look out for any strange sender addresses, fake logos or spelling mistakes, which indicate the email or text is bogus.

Low-quality images or poor formatting are often a sign that a message has been faked.

Many fraudsters will ask for personal information straight away or use pressure-based tactic like limited-time offers to make victims act without due diligence - always check the credentials of someone who calls and never hand over personal details if you are contacted.

David King, portfolio holder for resources, said: “The internet has become one of the most popular tools used to commit fraud, and criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated with their hacking techniques.

“As a result, we want to help our residents stay safe from fraudsters who are potentially trying to take financial information or hack into devices.

“Be very careful responding to unsolicited messages from an unfamiliar source about your council tax and, above all, if you have any doubts about who sent it, please contact our council tax team.

“For general advice on staying safe online, residents can also check out our ‘get safe online’ website.”

If you are in any doubt, please call Colchester Borough Council on 01206 282300 or email council.tax@colchester.gov.uk.

If you have been affected by fraud you can also contact the police on 101 or the Action Fraud team on 0300 123 2040.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suspected hare coursers evade police capture

An anti-hare coursing sign. Picture: LIBRARY

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Pride, unity, hope... This is what Ipswich Town fans wished for

Fans on the terraces go wild as Will Keane wheels away, after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in their 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Could Jewson site in Ipswich become housing?

The Jewson builders supplies, kitchen and bathroom centre in Greyfriars Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Drivers are warned of overnight road closures in Suffolk and Essex this week

Roadworks are planned in the area over the next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis speaks... Five weeks and counting and bring on King’s Lynn...

Chris Louis

Tractor Girls bulldoze Brantham to reach semi-finals

Ipswich Town players celebrate one of their fourteen goals against Brantham in the Suffolk Womens Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists