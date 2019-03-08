Gallery: Moated manor house stages full-blooded battle in Suffolk countryside
PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 November 2019
David Kindred
The clatter of pikes on armour and shouts of battle echoed around the grounds of a 16th century manor house during a full-blooded living history event back in 1972.
Crow's Hall at Debenham was the setting for the event as dozens of re-enactors converged on the village for the spectacle.
Women and children joined the camp while the men prepared for battle in a day also featuring men on horses and cannon firing.
It appeared to have been a civil war reconstruction between Roundheads - the Parliamentarians - and the Royalist Cavaliers, and the big battle scene of the day was quite a sight with some vigorous and enthusiastic fighting. It is not unknown for re-enactors to get injured in these events.
Today Crow's Hall, a grade-II listed moated hall, has been renovated and is used as a wedding venue.
