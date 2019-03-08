E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Gallery: Moated manor house stages full-blooded battle in Suffolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 November 2019

It was all action at Crow's Hall as the two sides battled it out for glory Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It was all action at Crow's Hall as the two sides battled it out for glory Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

The clatter of pikes on armour and shouts of battle echoed around the grounds of a 16th century manor house during a full-blooded living history event back in 1972.

Do you remember the siege in 1972 at Crow's Hall in Debenham? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDo you remember the siege in 1972 at Crow's Hall in Debenham? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Crow's Hall at Debenham was the setting for the event as dozens of re-enactors converged on the village for the spectacle.

Women and children joined the camp while the men prepared for battle in a day also featuring men on horses and cannon firing.

It appeared to have been a civil war reconstruction between Roundheads - the Parliamentarians - and the Royalist Cavaliers, and the big battle scene of the day was quite a sight with some vigorous and enthusiastic fighting. It is not unknown for re-enactors to get injured in these events.

Women and their children took part in the re-enactment, dressed in traditional clothing Picture: DAVID KINDREDWomen and their children took part in the re-enactment, dressed in traditional clothing Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Today Crow's Hall, a grade-II listed moated hall, has been renovated and is used as a wedding venue.

Do you remember the event in 1972? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

'Sloightly on the huh' – How many of these 'Suffolk' words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

