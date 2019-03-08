Gallery

Gallery: Moated manor house stages full-blooded battle in Suffolk countryside

It was all action at Crow's Hall as the two sides battled it out for glory Picture: DAVID KINDRED David Kindred

The clatter of pikes on armour and shouts of battle echoed around the grounds of a 16th century manor house during a full-blooded living history event back in 1972.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Do you remember the siege in 1972 at Crow's Hall in Debenham? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Do you remember the siege in 1972 at Crow's Hall in Debenham? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Crow's Hall at Debenham was the setting for the event as dozens of re-enactors converged on the village for the spectacle.

You may also want to watch:

Women and children joined the camp while the men prepared for battle in a day also featuring men on horses and cannon firing.

It appeared to have been a civil war reconstruction between Roundheads - the Parliamentarians - and the Royalist Cavaliers, and the big battle scene of the day was quite a sight with some vigorous and enthusiastic fighting. It is not unknown for re-enactors to get injured in these events.

Women and their children took part in the re-enactment, dressed in traditional clothing Picture: DAVID KINDRED Women and their children took part in the re-enactment, dressed in traditional clothing Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Today Crow's Hall, a grade-II listed moated hall, has been renovated and is used as a wedding venue.

Do you remember the event in 1972? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk