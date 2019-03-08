Five Summer Days Out

Partly Cloudy

Five-day forecast

PUBLISHED: 09:03 02 August 2019

Archant

Here's our rundown of five places to visit in Suffolk over the summer months

Dig out the sun cream and dust off your sunglasses - the summer holidays are finally here. But you don't need to jet off abroad to have some fun in the sun this summer, as there are plenty of activities to enjoy right here in Suffolk. Here's just five of the county's top destinations for a summer day out.

Suffolk Water Park

Photo: Suffolk Water ParkPhoto: Suffolk Water Park

Enjoy a day of fishing at Suffolk Water Park. Set within the beautiful Suffolk countryside in Bramford, Suffolk Water Park is home to nine pretty lakes. Throughout the holidays, you will be able to book onto the site's Fishing Club, its monthly Wild Nature Rangers or even join in with some of its pond dipping activities. Children aged 10 years and under can enter free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit www.suffolkwaterpark.co.uk for more information.

Planet Laser

Enjoy playing on the amusements at Planet LaserEnjoy playing on the amusements at Planet Laser

As one of the UK's largest multi-storey laser arenas, Planet Laser is sure to keep the whole family entertained for hours. Along with its 6000-square foot laser-tag space, the site also boats plenty of arcade games, a bear building workshop, and even mini-bowling, so the fun can continue long after you finish your laser game. Visit www.planetlaser.co.uk for more information.

Anglia Indoor Karting

Kubz Karting at Anglia Indoor KartingKubz Karting at Anglia Indoor Karting

This one is perfect for all you thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies. With specially designed karts for kids, Anglia Indoor Karting is fun for all the family. Cheer each other on as you zoom around the track, and practise your pose on top of the winners' podium. For more information on pricing and opening times, visit www.angliakarting.com

The Tea Hut

The Tea Hut sits closeby the River Deben pathThe Tea Hut sits closeby the River Deben path

There's perhaps no better way to enjoy a summer's day than with a riverside stroll. Woodbridge's River Deben path offers stunning views over the water, and is home to some lovely little cafés where you can enjoy some fantastic food as you watch the world go by. The Tea Hut sits beside the model yacht pond, and is open for breakfast, lunch, ice-cream and cakes, as well as hot and cold drinks. Visit www.theteahut.co.uk to find out more.

The Limeburners

The Limeburners is a family-friendy and dog-friendly pubThe Limeburners is a family-friendy and dog-friendly pub

Nothing says 'summer' quite like some good pub food. At The Limeburners, based in Offton, you can enjoy a range of real ales, lagers and ciders in a traditional family-friendly and dog-friendly pub. The pub also boasts its own onsite fish and chip shop, and you can take out or eat in at the dining area, pub or garden. There's also a regular programme of singers, bands and evening events, so there's plenty to enjoy throughout the summer. Visit www.thelimeburners.co.uk for more information.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

